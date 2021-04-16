VOTERS are being repelled by the "harder, darker edge" to the Scottish Conservatives under Douglas Ross, Willie Rennie has insisted.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats leader said the Tories now have a "darker image and a darker positioning" than they did under Ruth Davidson.

He referenced Mr Ross's comments about gypsy travellers and his support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Ross was criticised in 2017 after he said he would like to see "tougher enforcement against gypsy travellers" if he was Prime Minister for the day.

He has since apologised and said it was "the wrong answer to the question".

Mr Rennie criticised the Tories as he launched the Lib Dem manifesto, which pledges to put recovery first rather than another independence referendum.

He insisted the Liberal Democrats could be the difference between whether the SNP achieve an overall majority or not in May.

Mr Rennie said his party had noticed "soft Conservatives" were attracted by Ruth Davidson but not Mr Ross "and the chaos of Brexit".

He said: "There's kind of a harder, darker edge to the Conservative campaign this time, and they're being repelled by that."

Asked to expand on this, Mr Rennie said: "Douglas himself is a bit darker than Ruth. Ruth was a quite bubbly, bright individual."

He referenced Mr Ross's "approach on things like gypsy travellers" and "supporting Boris to become Prime Minister".

Mr Rennie added: "He's not got the kind of rebellious streak that Ruth had.

"Even just, if you look at the – I'm in dangerous territory now – but talking about standing on a jeep with a black mask on just looked a bit darker.

"Anyway, but in terms of policies, there is no doubt that it's more to the right than where Ruth was, it's less socially liberal.

"So therefore, for all those reasons, I think there's a darker image and a darker positioning amongst the Conservatives than there was previously."

Mr Rennie later said: "I think there's a realisation amongst the public that he's got different priorities than a centre ground Ruth Davidson, and I think it's marking out quite a difference.

"The Conservatives, fundamentally, are part of the problem that we've got in Scotland just now. We've had quite an ugly, poisonous period."

Mr Rennie referenced the vote of no confidence in Nicola Sturgeon over the Alex Salmond saga.

He said: "I just think there was a lack of reason in all of that, and that's why I think Douglas is part of the problem.

"He will make independence the issue for the next parliament if he gets his way, and I don't think it should be."

Mr Rennie said Mr Ross's comments about gypsy travellers could "hang over him for some time, because it was an immediate reaction to something, and often immediate reactions tell you an awful lot about somebody's character".

Elsewhere, he claimed some SNP supporters are being put off by the Alex Salmond saga and the party "pushing an independence referendum in the middle of a pandemic".

Asked whether the Scottish Tories had become more "sinister" and right-wing under his leadership, Mr Ross later told journalists: “No, absolutely not.

"We have brought forward polices since I’ve become leader on free school meals, both breakfast and lunch, for pupils here in Scotland.

“I’m pleased that other parties have backed us on that.

“That’s something no one could say is a move to the right by the Scottish Conservatives.

“I’ve brought forward policies to put victims at the heart of our justice system.

“That’s not lurching rightwards, that’s making sure people who suffer as a result of our justice system in Scotland get the support from the Scottish Government.

“I think people looking at our policies would see a Scottish Conservative party that has listened to communities and sectors across Scotland, as I promised we would, and has responded by introducing politics that work for individuals and families up and down the country.

“If Willie Rennie disagrees with that, that’s fine. I disagree with the fact he thinks it’s a major political event for him to sit in an oversized deckchair.

“We’re not going to agree on everything, but on this one I disagree with Willie Rennie."