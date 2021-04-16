SCOTS are being urged to plan ahead and consider alternative walking routes when out and about this weekend - as Scotland's national parks anticipate heavy traffic to the country's beauty spots.

Scots can now travel across local authority boundaries for outdoor socialising, recreation and exercise.

This weekend, Cairngorms National Park Agency has measures in place at two of its most popular car parks, in a bid to avoid a build-up of traffic.

Traffic management - including staffed 'no entry' signs - will be in place at Linn of Dee and Glen Muick so that cars will only be allowed entry on a one in, one out basis.

Cairngorms National Park said: "This system has been put in place to ensure that the single track roads do not get overloaded with parked cars, which may cause safety issues."

However, rangers have urged Scots out at the weekend to plan ahead and "have a Plan B" - with suggestions of alternative places to walk in the Park if their first choice appears to busy.

Rangers will also be out and about across the Park to provide information and help visitors.

Hillwalkers are also being urged to make sure they are fully prepared for outdoor activities as coronavirus measures are due to be eased.

Mountaineering Scotland has urged those heading for the hills to make sure they are properly prepared and ready to be flexible in their plans.

CEO Stuart Younie said: “We are delighted with the unexpected news this week and particularly for those living in the cities and smaller local authority areas who have had limited access to the outdoors during this lockdown, as they can now get back to doing what they love.

“The last 12 months have demonstrated how important outdoor recreation is for our physical and mental wellbeing, and as things start to ease it will play an important role in our economic recovery, particularly in rural areas.”

Popular destinations are expected to be very busy, meaning walkers and climbers travelling by car may have to set off early or consider going somewhere less populated.

Mountaineering Scotland also advised that to get the most out of their day, people should think carefully about the conditions they are likely to meet on the hill.

Snow still lies extensively on the higher hills and fluctuating temperatures have meant much of it is likely to be very icy.

Heather Morning, adviser for Mountaineering Scotland, said: “An ice axe and crampons to cope with any icy stretches really are still essential items of kit at this time of year.

“People should also be conscious that, with limited opportunity to climb in the hills over the last few months, they may have lost some hill-fitness and may well prefer to take on easier walks to begin with so they can ease themselves back into the swing of things.”

Cairngorms National Park Community Paths and Trails

Atholl

6 different trails

Witches Rock and Wishing Well

Blair Castle

River Garry

Aviemore

6 paths

Woodland Trail

Viewpoint Trail

Ballater

4 different paths

Deeside Way

Pannanich Woods

Boat of Garten

8 different community trails

Osprey Trail

Braemar

River Dee

Morrone

Creag Choinnich

Braemar Castle

6 paths

Carr-Bridge

7 trails

River Dulnain

Calderwood viewpoint trail

Sluggan Bridge

Dalwhinnie

Coachan Wood Viewpoint (3.5 miles)

The Distillery Walk (1 mile)

Forest Walk (3.5 miles)

The Loch Ericht Walk (1.5 miles)

Dulnain Bridge

5 different walks

Muckrach Castle

The Roche Moutonnees

Braes of Abernethy

Glen Clova

7 different walks

South Esk Trail

Glen Esk

4 walks ranging from 3 miles to 10 miles

Invermark to Loch Lee

Falls of Unich and Falls of Damff

Invermark Castle

Grantown-on-Spey

8 different paths

The Beachen Woods

Anagach

Kingussie

The Golf Course Circular

West Terrace Circular

6 paths in all to explore

Laggan

Fine views, stunning waterfalls and an abundance of wildlife.

10 different trails

Nethy Bridge

Castle Roy loop (3.5 miles)

Puggy Line Trail

Newtonmore

Wildcat Trail

Dalcurn Bridge to Glen Banchor

Milk Cow path for a short walk through the village

Strathdon

6 walks

Ben Newe

The River Don

Walks range from 1 mile to 4 miles

Tomintoul