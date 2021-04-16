A DOG taken from its Glasgow home in a "brutal raid" has been reunited with owners.

Cairo the American Bulldog was returned to David Waters and Caitlin Maley a short time ago after being found by the side of a road in Shettleston.

The dog was taken from their Pollok home at around 10pm on Wednesday evening after it was stole by two men who entered a home weilding knives.

Posting on social media, Caitlin said: "We have got Cairo. He was left at the side of a road in Shettleston. Thank you everyone who shared and helped us get our boy back."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed that the dog had been found. She said: "It was found a short time ago and has been returned to owners. Enquiries are still ongoing."

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to come forward.

Detective Constable Christopher Sneddon, of Police Scotland’s Glasgow CID unit, yesterday said: “Thankfully nobody has been injured as a result of this incident but the owner has been left evidently shaken.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have noticed three men acting suspicious in the area to come forward and speak to officers.

“If there is anyone who has possible CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist with our enquiries, please get in touch with police.

“I would also ask if anyone is approached about buying a puppy similar to this to get in contact with police.

“Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 3960 on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.”