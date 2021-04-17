Twitter is down for many users across the world, with the service experiencing a number of issues.

Tweetdeck is also down as a result of the outage.

Twitter has confirmed some users may be experiencing an outage on its platform.

An error message on Twitter said: “Something went wrong. Try again.” In the Twitter app, an error message said: “Tweets aren’t loading right now.”

Twitter’s support team said in a message: “Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We’re working on fixing a problem and you’ll be back on the timeline soon.”

Downdetector reported a number of issues with the platform. 