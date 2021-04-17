Twitter is down for many users across the world, with the service experiencing a number of issues.
Tweetdeck is also down as a result of the outage.
Twitter has confirmed some users may be experiencing an outage on its platform.
An error message on Twitter said: “Something went wrong. Try again.” In the Twitter app, an error message said: “Tweets aren’t loading right now.”
Twitter’s support team said in a message: “Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We’re working on fixing a problem and you’ll be back on the timeline soon.”
Downdetector reported a number of issues with the platform.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.