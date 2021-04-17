A man has been charged with trespassing at Buckingham Palace with a knife.
At shortly after 11.30am on Thursday, police arrested a 46-year-old man who was attempting to enter through a gate into a service yard at the rear of the royal residence in London.
Chorrie Thompson, 46, of Ashcombe Park, Neasden, north west London, was charged on Friday with trespass on a protected site and possession of a blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.
He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, Metropolitan Police said.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.