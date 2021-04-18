Since the news emerged last Friday of Prince Philip’s death, my thoughts and prayers have been with the entire royal family, and especially with Her Majesty the Queen.

I think for most of us, the response has been purely human. This is the loss of a husband of 73 years; a father; grandfather and great-grandfather.

Almost all of us have experienced grief for a family member. Far too many of us have experienced it over the past year in particularly trying circumstances. And although we can take comfort in a loved one living a long and varied life, it does not lessen the void felt when they are gone. You will not miss them any less.

This week, I represented the SNP in the House of Commons in paying tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh. When it comes to reflecting on the life of Prince Philip there was no shortage of material. His was a remarkable life – packed full of experience and involvement spanning across diverse communities and continents.

It was impossible to encapsulate all of it in my allocated speaking time, so I chose to focus my remarks on the Duke’s connection with Scotland. As a child he attended school at Gordonstoun in Moray, and it was there he established many of the interests and hobbies that would stay with him. In those early years he made his mark as an athlete – in cricket and in hockey, captaining the school teams and becoming head of the school.

It was also at school he developed his love of the sea, when he frequently went on school trips sailing around Scotland’s coast. The Prince’s affection for his time at Gordonstoun is demonstrated by the fact he sent all of his sons there in later years. He also remained a regular visitor himself, most recently in 2014 to mark Gordonstoun’s 80th anniversary.

That link with Scotland and the highlands only grew and deepened after his marriage to the Queen. The love they shared for Balmoral Castle has been evident for years and their presence there each summer is now part of the fabric of that local community.

Of course for many people, the most memorable and impactful legacy that Prince Philip leaves is the scheme he lent his title to – the Duke of Edinburgh awards. It was inspired by the Moray Badge created by Dr Kurt Hahn, the founder of Gordonstoun, with the intention of giving a sense of responsibility.

Those tasks in the scheme, from volunteering, outdoor expeditions and personal development have helped community and educational organisations for generations. A remarkable six million people have undertaken the award since its inception.

That emphasis and commitment Prince Philip placed in the value of education was a mainstay of his life. He was appointed Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh in 1953 and served in the role for almost 60 years. He only retired in 2010 and I know staff and students at the university valued the role and the time he willingly gave.

Prince Philip also took a keen interest in Scottish architecture. There are very memorable photographs of when the Prince joined the Queen to open the Forth Road Bridge in 1964. They were the first people to cross the link between Fife and Edinburgh, and that enduring interest with the Forth crossing was replicated some 50 years later when he made a private visit to see the construction of the Queensferry Crossing.

Clearly the Duke's connection with Scotland came before a royal title that contained our capital city of Edinburgh. It also preceded him in his death - royal plans for his death were reportedly code-named “Operation Forth Bridge.”

By any standard, by any measure, Prince Phillip lived a long, energetic and full life. May he rest in peace.