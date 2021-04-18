Hospitality leaders have called for further clarity from the Scottish Government over permitted shelters in restaurants and beer gardens.

Many of the pubs and restaurants preparing to open after lockdown have created areas in their outdoor spaces to give customers somewhere to shelter from the rain, some have invested thousands in marquees.

However, industry leaders have been left concerned about their temporary tents or awnings and are worried they might break the law since they say the government has not been clear about what is and isn’t allowed.

The Scottish Government guidance states only that a structure “should also be at least 50 per cent open: ie not all sides enclosed”.

The spokesman for the Scottish Beer and Pub Association, Paul Togneri, told The Scotsman that some venues had invested in shelters to allow them to use their beer gardens last year, but may now have to adapt them or tear them down.

He said: “There are some concerns from our members, who may have potentially put in some structures that allow them some more outdoor service that may now fall foul of the rules.

"Having to make changes means additional costs for the businesses, who have invested to be able to open and trade outdoors.”

Mr Togneri added: "What we would look to see is for some common sense to be adopted by the authorities, such as areas where there could be one household sitting in a small structure around one table, then they should allow the service of alcohol.

"The possibility of transmission is actually less than if they were outdoors in that scenario. We hope common sense will prevail."

Angus Boyd, Owner of Mitchell’s Restaurant in Carmunnock, Angus Boyd, spent £10,000 on a marquee for his venue’s car park last summer.

Now he is dismantling the structure to ensure it is compliant with the Scottish Government’s rule to open 50 per cent of the walls.

He said: “The marquee in the car park is a contentious issue. We are waiting to see what happens down south as that will reverberate up here too. Last summer, we got the marquee as we thought we would have to serve tables outside, then after a week they sent us inside again.

"We have got a massive marquee, but we need to make sure 50 per cent of it is open, so we are now dismantling the whole thing to open up some of the walls. We had fixed it up to be warm and water-tight for the winter, but then were never able to use it due to the current lockdown.

"We have taken 40 per cent of the seating out and put in perspex booths, which was expensive – the price of perspex quadrupled in a week.”