Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled his scheduled visit to India next week “in light of the current coronavirus situation”, Downing Street said.

It comes following the discovery of a new variant in the country, which experts suggest will likely become a "variant of concern" - which could lead the country being put on England's travel "red list".

Downing Street issued a joint statement from the British and Indian governments.

“In the light of the current coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be able to travel to India next week,” the statement said.

“Instead, Prime Ministers Modi and Johnson will speak later this month to agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future partnership between the UK and India.

"They will remain in regular contact beyond this, and look forward to meeting in person later this year.”

Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College London, said variants of the virus which causes Covid-19 “do pose a threat” and vulnerable people could be “caught out”.

Dozens of cases of the variant have been identified in the UK.

The variant, also known as B.1.617, is currently designated as a “variant under investigation” (VUI) rather than a “variant of concern” (VOC), such as those first identified in Kent, Manaus (Brazil) or South Africa.

Prof Altmann said some people in the population are still vulnerable and can “still be caught out” by variants.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I am concerned about all the variants. Don’t get me wrong, I think our road map is going well and at the moment, in this country, we are doing rather well, enjoying unlocking.

“But out there, there is the Indian variant, the South African, Brazilian etc, and they do pose a threat.”

According to the latest update from Public Health England (PHE), 73 cases of the B.1.617 variant, which was first discovered in India, have been found in England, as well as four cases in Scotland.

There are four so-called “variants of concern” and seven “variants under investigation” which have been identified in the UK.