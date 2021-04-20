I WAS a little girl when heavy rains and strong winds washed my family’s crops away in our village in Uganda. Overnight, we lost our source of income and my parents had to sell our livestock and land. Back then, I didn’t know what climate change was. All I knew was that I had to miss months of school because we could no longer afford the fees. I used to hear my Grandma crying at night because she was worried about how we were going to survive.

It was much later, at university, that I learned about climate change. It was a light bulb moment which sparked the fire for me to get involved in climate activism. Greta Thunberg inspired me to do my first climate strike in January 2019. It was a disaster; nobody came. But I kept striking. I knew I was lucky to have survived as a child, and I wouldn’t take my luck for granted. People were and are dying every day due to climate change and I felt a responsibility to act.