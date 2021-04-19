Femcup, dubbed Scotland’s first menstrual cup, has been launched with £1 from each product sold going to local women’s charities.

Founder Julie Fitzpatrick, a former pole fitness instructor, sought to offer an environmentally friendly alternative to tampons and sanitary towels.

The 42-year-old Glasweigan previously owned a chain of pole fitness studios across Scotland.

She was inspired to establish her own menstrual cup company while studying a nutritional therapy diploma.

Fitzpatrick said: “Femcup is more than just a sanitary product.

“It has been created to offer a product that is safer for people’s bodies, better for the environment and a one purchase alternative for those in need who can’t afford or aren’t able to access sanitary products.

Femcup is intended as a healthier, environmentally friendly sanitary product. Credit: PA

“Shockingly one in 10 of the 800 million people, daily, that have their period cannot afford menstrual care products, in many cultures causing them to miss out on schooling, education and work every month for fear of being ridiculed if they were to bleed through.

“In addition, there are immense health risks that come with using rags and cloths as an alternative which can lead to bacterial infections, infertility and possibly even death.”

Last year Scotland became the first country in the world to pass legislation to tackle period poverty, making products such as tampons and sanitary pads freely available.

Fitzpatrick is also in the process of establishing a charity to support women and young girls who still face problems getting products.

She added: “For people to be faced with these circumstances in this present day is unacceptable, which led me to also set up the charity Change4GlobalChange where £1 for every product purchased will go towards supporting women and children.

“The initial plan is to focus at a grassroots level, supporting Scottish women’s charities raising £20,000 from contributions from sales in year one, and supporting at least 10,000 individuals in the UK with their own cups.”