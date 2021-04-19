The "likely effect of climate change" playing a part in the Stonehaven rail crash is to be examined by investigators.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch said the examination will help their probe into its relevance to "the future management of railway drainage".

It will also look at "underlying management factors", including the development and validation of standards relating to risk management in an extreme weather event.

Three people died and six were injured when a train travelling from Aberdeen crashed into a landslip last year.

The incident close to Carmont, near Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire, on 12 August followed heavy rain.

The RAIB said there is no evidence that a drainage system built at the location of the Stonehaven rail crash was inspected between its construction in 2012 and the fatal accident in August 2020.

Passenger Christopher Stuchbury, conductor Donald Dinnie, and driver Brett McCullough

The reasons for “any differences” between the “intended and actual post-construction processes” are among the main areas being considered by investigators into the derailment which killed three and injured six in Aberdeenshire.

The RAIB said the train derailed after colliding with stones washed out onto the track from the gravel-filled crest drain and from the adjacent ground caused by "unusually heavy rain".

It said: "Although surface water flow alone can dislodge gravel, and stones of other sizes, RAIB is continuing to investigate whether other factors, such as the drainage system’s design or the quality of installation, contributed to the displacement of material.

"It is possible that surface water flows, before the day of the accident, had been sufficient to dislodge gravel from small areas of the gravel-filled drain, sufficient to be seen in the area affected, but with insufficient material washed down for this to be apparent at track level. The lack of an effective drainage inspection regime meant that any such indications of future problems upslope of catchpit would not have been detected."

Network Rail has commissioned two external reviews by committees headed by independent experts.

One deals with Network Rail’s management and understanding of the implications of its historic earthworks; the second deals with the implications of climate change.

RAIB said it "recognises the importance of these issues to safe management of the railway, and continues to investigate possible overlaps between these issues and the derailment at Carmont".

It is to further examine the railway’s responses to severe weather events and weather-related infrastructure failure as well as the competence and training of operational staff to deal effectively with such event.

It will look at the railway’s use of weather data to help it manage events such as major winter storms, which the RAIB said "can often be forecast with relatively high certainty".

It will further look at the actual behaviour of the drainage system and will include analysis of relevant ground and groundwater data, collection of additional ground and groundwater data and mathematical modelling.

Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died when the 06:38 Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street train crashed and derailed.

Network Rail's interim report on the crash found that the train "struck a pile of washed-out rock and gravel before derailing".

Lord Mair's UK government-commissioned report said "shortfalls in the earthwork examination and risk evaluation system need to be addressed", with "significant investment" required to update the company's monitoring and surveillance methods.

"More regular and frequent use" should be made of helicopters and drones to identify problems, his task force suggested.

Some 1,900 failures of cuttings and embankments were reported between April 1 2003 and December 1 last year.

The report said the “correlation between earthworks failures and rainfall… is very strong and the total number of earthworks failures per month appears to be increasing”.

The separate investigation into the effects of severe weather on the railway found advances in forecasting technology “are not being exploited by Network Rail”.

Following a history of landslips and rockfalls in the area, Network Rail commissioned Carillion Construction Ltd – which has since collapsed – to design and construct a new drainage system for a slope next to the crash site.

The work was completed in 2012, but only the section closest to the track was listed on Network Rail’s drain maintenance database.

In a preliminary report, the RAIB added that the design and construction of the drain, plus the “intended and actual” inspection processes, are among the main areas it considered as part of its investigation.