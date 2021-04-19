ALEX Salmond has been told to stop cowering from “offending his Russian paymasters” and condemn the Kremlin after it was revealed two suspects in the Salisbury poisoning are also wanted in connection with an explosion in the Czech Republic.

The former first minister, who has broadcast a weekly show on Russian state television channel RT since 2017, has been criticised for a failure to condemn the deadly tactics linked to Vladimir Putin’s government.

The Alba Party leader told BBC Radio Scotland that there was only “very slight” evidence the Russian state interfered in the 2016 US election and repeatedly refused to categorically say whether Russia was behind the 2018 Salisbury poisonings.

At the time, then prime minster Theresa May said “there is no alternative conclusion other than the Russian state was culpable for the attempted murder of Mr Skripal and his daughter” and for “threatening the lives of other British citizens in Salisbury, including Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey”.

She added: “This represents an unlawful use of force by the Russian state against the United Kingdom.”

But last week, Mr Salmond again failed to pin the blame on the Russian state, telling LBC Radio he did not know if Putin’s administration was behind the deadly attack.

This led Nicola Sturgeon to hit out at her predecessor, stating she was “sadly not surprised” Mr Salmond prevaricated on the issue.

More pressure has now been put on Mr Salmond after the two Salisbury poisoning suspects, Alexander Petrov, 41, and Ruslan Boshirov, 43, are also now wanted in connection with a 2014 explosion at a Czech arms depot.

Czech authorities are expelling 18 Russian diplomats over the revelation with Russia threatening similar action in response.

Scottish Liberal Democrat campaign chairman, Alistair Carmichael, has called for Mr Salmond to categorically say whether he accepts that Russian agents were behind a deadly 2014 warehouse blast in the Czech Republic.

Mr Carmichael said: "Our allies in Europe need to know that we stand with them against Putin's violent and anti-democratic regime "Alex Salmond has gone out of his way to avoid offending his Russian paymasters over the Skripal poisoning.”

He added: "Now the same agents are implicated in another deadly attack on European soil. Perhaps he thinks they were just sightseeing?

"If Alex Salmond is serious about returning to the Scottish Parliament he should tell the public whether he accepts that Russian agents were behind this deadly incident."

The Alba Party has been contacted for comment.