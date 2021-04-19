Work is underway to create an 18-hole golf course designed by championship legend Jack Nicklaus at the Ury Estate in Stonehaven.

Land is being prepared for the construction of the course, with the opening date set for Summer 2024.

Those behind the project say it has a "great deal to offer the community" and will attract visitors to the area. The goal, they say, is to create a course that 'blends with the natural landscape'.

The overall Ury Estate development is being carried out by the developer FM Group and work has just been completed on the planting scheme, covering 30 hectares with around 60,000 trees.

Known worldwide as the ‘Golden Bear’, Nicklaus is an 18-time major championship winner, including the Opens he won on Scottish soil, twice at St Andrews (1970 and 1978) and at Muirfield (1966).

His love of Scotland is well-recognised and was acknowledged in 2005 when he became the only living non-UK national to feature on British currency.

His legacy as a player has been equalled by his work designing golf courses, with more than 265 courses to his resume.

Mr Nicklaus said:"From the first day I walked the estate and we discussed the course design, FM Group director Jonathon Milne made it very clear that the goal was to create something that would blend in naturally with the Scottish countryside.

“My philosophy has always been to work with what the natural environment has provided us with, and whenever possible create something that will enhance it, and in many cases create new and better natural habitats.

"And while our firm has created golf courses in 45 countries, Scotland is very special as the game of golf and to me personally.

“Some of my favourite courses are spread over the beautiful Scottish landscape and to have this opportunity to create something truly special at Ury Estate is both an honour and a great responsibility for me.

"My goal is to blend in a golf course that lays naturally over the landscape around Stonehaven, work to protect the existing natural surroundings, and to provide an experience that locals and visitors to Ury Estate will truly enjoy for generations to come.”

Douglas Thomson, Ury Estate Project Director said: “The development has a great deal to offer the local community and will attract visitors to both Stonehaven and the surrounding area.

“The golf course is a significant addition to the Ury project and with work progressing on housing, infrastructure and the castle, it is full steam ahead this year.”

Conservationists expressed disappointment after planning permission was approved for a second golf course, led by Trump International Golf Links Scotland, at the Menie estate, north of Aberdeen.

The construction of the first course, in 2012, has been blamed for badly damaging the spectacular dunes system at nearby Foveran Links, an official site of special scientific interest (SSSI).

It claimed the new course “will contribute towards the significant social and economic benefits expected to be delivered by the wider development proposals within the Menie estate”.