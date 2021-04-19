A teenage girl has escaped a man wearing a balaclava who grabbed her as she was walking through a park in Glasgow.
The man seized her near the boating pond in Springburn Park, but she managed to escape and ran away before calling police.
Officers are appealing for information relating to the incident, which took place at around 9pm on Saturday.
The man was dressed in black and was wearing a balaclava.
READ MORE: Salisbury: Czech police hunt men wanted over Novichok attack
Detective Sergeant, Larry Dempsey, at Maryhill CID said: “This was a very frightening experience for the young teenage girl and luckily she managed to run away from the suspect.
“It is vital that we trace the man responsible and we are currently reviewing any available CCTV in the area.”
Dempsey urged anyone who was in the area on Saturday evening and saw a man dressed in dark clothing and lurking around, to contact police immediately.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Maryhill by calling 101 and quoting incident number 4445 of April 17.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.