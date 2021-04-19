Amateur jockey Lorna Brooke has died in hospital following a fall at Taunton earlier this month.

The 37-year-old was rushed to hospital after the horse she was riding fell at the third fence in a handicap chase on 8 April.

She was taken for rests on a suspected spinal injury as well as observation at Bristol's Southmead Hospital.

Tributes have been paid to the rider following the news of her death.

A statement from the Injured Jockeys Fund on Monday read: "It is with deep sadness that we have to share the tragic news that Lorna Brooke passed away yesterday," they said.

"Her family thank everyone for their kindness in the last few weeks, particularly the staff at Southmead Hospital who were so professional.

"They will be having a private funeral and will hold a celebration of Lorna's life once Covid restrictions allow."

The Jockey Club also paid tribute saying: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lorna Brooke," said a statement. "Our thoughts and condolences are with Lorna's family and friends."

Champion jockey AP McCoy was among those to pay tribute following the news. He stated on Twitter: “Heartbreakingly sad news. thoughts and prayers with her family. RIP Lorna”

Brooke rode 17 winners in Britain and Ireland over her career and was riding Orchestrated for her mother, Lady Susan Brooke.