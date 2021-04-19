In a potentially huge shake-up of the footballing world, some of the biggest and most followed football teams in the world announced they are threatening to break away and join a European Super League.

Six of the Premier League’s top clubs – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham, alongside other European giants AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid, all threatened to join.

A major aspect of the new league (if it goes ahead) is the 15 founding clubs would be guaranteed a spot every year. This means no risk of relegation and guaranteed prize money.

But what have managers of the top sides in England said about the prospect of the European Super League in the past - and what has the reaction been like.

Jurgen Klopp

The Liverpool manager reportedly voiced his opposition to plans for a European Super League in 2019.

As reported in the Liverpool Echo, Klopp told German sports magazine Kicker: "I hope this Super League will never happen.

"With the way the Champions League is now running, football has a great product, even with the Europa League.

"For me, the Champions League is the Super League, in which you do not always end up playing against the same teams.

"Of course, it is [financially] important, but why should we create a system where Liverpool faces Real Madrid for 10 straight years?

"Who wants to see that every year?"

In 2018, the much-loved manager on Merseyside said that he would not be opposed to "a lot less games and much more money."

He told Sky Sports News: "I have no real opinion. It sounds nice, really nice, because it would mean a lot less games and much more money.

"I'm completely fine with league football and how it is at the moment. At least it's an idea that won't happen immediately, I'm not sure if somebody has spoken about it to be honest.

"All the other wonderful ideas of UEFA and FIFA they do it immediately - they don't ask - you see then, 'oh now we have 20 more games - all of us - and no more money.'"

Pep Guardiola

Man City's manager Pep Guardiola is already blessed with one of the finest squads in the English Premier League - but the former Barca manager made his feelings known on the matter in January this year.

He said: "I have the feeling we cannot lose the local leagues, what it means for the FA Cup, the leagues.

"What we should do is make every single league in Europe stronger than what it is, less teams, better championships, better League One, better League Two, better Premier League with less teams in every competition. Go to the quality over quantity.

"To make a super Premier League, you have to reduce the teams, but we cannot kill the lower divisions or the Premier League itself."

Jose Mourinho

Rumours are swirling regarding the sacking of the Tottenham Hotspur manager with many speculating that it was linked to the announcement. Despite the rumours, a statement from Tottenham read: “The club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.

“Ryan Mason will take first-team training today and a further update will follow in due course.”

Speaking on the Super League, the former Man United and Chelsea boss was somewhat quiet simply saying when asked in his press conference in October last year "I leave it for Mr Levy."

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer

The Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was managing his side in a 3-1 win when the story began to circulate.

Reacting to the news after the match, the Red Devils manager said:"I've seen this morning the news and speculation.

"I can't really say too much, my focus has been on this game.

"I got the news today as well."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to Sky Sports after #MUFC were linked with plans for a breakaway European Super League. pic.twitter.com/0NosY4gXYm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 18, 2021

He added: "I don't really know all the ins and outs - I need to find out and the club will issue a comment probably."

Mikel Arteta

The Arsenal manager was also approached after his side drew 1-1 with Fulham at home but was not drawn into comment on the league.

When asked: "Are you saying you're not aware of it at all? You haven't heard anything from the club?"

Arteta replied: "No."

He added: "Once I know every detail and I have all the information then I can evaluate and give you my opinion."

Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel gave his views at a press conference on Monday.

He insisted he trusts Chelsea to make the right decisions on the Super League, revealing he only found out about the club’s entry on Sunday.

The German coach insisted it was too soon to make hard and fast judgements but conceded he wants to coach in the world’s top competitions.

He said:“I’ve known since yesterday..

“I’m here to be in the hardest competitions, that’s why I came here, that’s what I love, to play the toughest competitions in Europe.

“That’s why I’m at Chelsea. I don’t get involved too much in sports politics.

“I trust my club to make the right decisions.

“I think it’s too early to judge everything and it’s not my part.

“On my badge from Chelsea it says everybody has to play their role, and my role is to be a coach and we have to be focused on an important game against Brighton tomorrow.”

“It’s best that we do not get involved in sports politics, this is above our heads clearly, and this is not the role we have to fulfil to make this club successful.

“We have another big subject now and everybody’s talking, maybe it’s impossible for the players not to be influenced by it.

“If I had a clear opinion right now I would not mention it, but it’s too early to judge it and there are way too many opinions out there.

“Let’s be honest I’m an employee of this club, I trust this club, but maybe I’m not the right person to ask.

“There are many emotional reactions out there, which I can understand, but I honestly don’t know enough to judge it.

“I was not involved, my players were clearly not involved in these decision makings.

“Maybe it’s better to step back and not to give our opinions or lose our heads about this. We have to fight for the goals we still have this season.”

How have fan groups and former players reacted?

The football world has largely acted with negativity towards the controversial breakaway European Super League.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin strongly condemned the proposals and reiterated that players who competed in the breakaway league would be banned from representing their national teams.

Ceferin said: “UEFA and the footballing world stand united against the disgraceful self-serving proposal we have seen in the last 24 hours from a select few clubs in Europe that are fuelled purely by greed.

“The players who will play in the teams that might be playing in the closed league will be banned from playing the World Cup, and so they will not be able to represent the national teams at any matches.

“In my opinion, this idea is a spit in the face of all football lovers, and our society as well. So we will not allow them to take it away from us.

Fan groups of all six were quick to voice their disapproval.

The death of Arsenal as a sporting institution https://t.co/0S2UFwtkFC — AST (@AST_arsenal) April 18, 2021

@ManCity hang your heads in shame. — 1894 (@WeAre1894) April 18, 2021

#Embarrassing as fan representatives we are appalled & completely oppose this decision. FSG have ignored fans in their relentless & greedy pursuit of money. Football is ours not theirs. Our football club is ours not theirs. We will respond fully to this statement in due course. https://t.co/vFsykEm1Qz — Spirit of Shankly (@spiritofshankly) April 18, 2021

Former players of the clubs also criticised the move.

Football is nothing without its fans. We’ve seen that clearly over the last 12 months. If fans stand as one against this anti-football pyramid scheme, it can be stopped in its tracks. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 19, 2021

What an embarrassment we’ve become @LFC think of all the people who have come before us at this club who would be equally embarrassed as well. #SuperLeague https://t.co/zLxhNyeaXB — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 18, 2021

This lot think they can sweep up £300m more each season than the other teams and then wander back on a Saturday and play with that advantage in the PL . Deduct points , fine heavily and embargo transfers. I hope they haven’t bought some of the other 14 clubs. #stopthesuperleague — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 19, 2021

Kids grow up dreaming to win the World Cup and the Champions League – not any Super League. The enjoyment of big games is that they only happen once or twice a year, not every week. Really hard to understand for all football fans out there…⚽💔 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 19, 2021

Oooook .. i think i will stop watching football..cause the football i know is not football anymore 😭 — Bacary Sagna (@Sagnaofficial) April 18, 2021

Cash before competition – the game really has gone. #SuperLeague — Jim Beglin (@jimbeglin) April 19, 2021

Just feel sick to the stomach this morning. And depressed. And extremely worried for the future of our game — Alan Smith (@9smudge) April 19, 2021

As did Manchester City commentator Ian Cheeseman.

I’m sorry @ManCity but you’ve got this wrong – we thought you fought UEFA so that everyone can dream, but once you succeeded, you showed your true colours, to become part of the cartel and exclude others #BoycottEuropeanSuperLeague — Ian Cheeseman (@IanCheeseman) April 18, 2021

Ander Herrera – whose club Paris St Germain are not signed up – was scathing about the plans.

Spartak Moscow offered their help to fans of the 12 teams.

Dear AC Milan, Arsenal , Atlético, Chelsea, Barcelona, Internazionale, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham fans, If you need a new club to support, we're always here for you. Kind regards,FC Spartak Moscow. — FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) April 18, 2021

Why not Wellington?

If Spurs can get in then we definitely have a chance… — Wellington Phoenix (@WgtnPhoenixFC) April 18, 2021

Bromley offered a new home to disgruntled fans.

🤨 #SuperLeague? Fans of the “Big Six” wanting a new club to support, we are here and ready to welcome you to our community. #WeAreBromley pic.twitter.com/VTTdGA9FU4 — Bromley FC (@bromleyfc) April 19, 2021

Ryan Reynolds’ Wrezham also released a statement?

STATEMENT | ESL Despite the club's two 4-0 victories this week, we can confirm that we will not be seeking membership to the newly uncovered 'European Super League' and will continue our quest to reach the EFL. The club will be making no further comment. 🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/Qqf9i2GeFf — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) April 18, 2021

Hyde had a humorous approach to the move.

No European super league for us.Nearest we get to Europe is Whitby on a Tuesday night and we wouldn’t have it any other way. #lovenonleague — Hyde United FC (@hydeunited) April 19, 2021

Jeff Stelling was left feeling deflated about it.

Thank god I support a proper club. And not just mine, but all those clubs who treat their fans with respect, whose players still speak to their supporters , whose fans respect each other. Feel sorry for the fans of those six clubs who are viewed as worthless by their owners. — Jeff Stelling (@JeffStelling) April 18, 2021

Celebrity fans piled in, too.

I had a horrible nightmare about Europe’s top football teams forming a Super League……oh, wait a minute.#BoycottEuropeanSuperLeague — Daniel Mays 💙 (@DanielMays9) April 19, 2021

Ed Woodward & the Glazers….. you have outstayed your welcome @ManUtd ! It is not a toy, and it’s not yours to ruin… — Sam Billings (@sambillings) April 18, 2021

Does the premier league have the right to kick out all 6 clubs ?? Also the FA out of the FA cup … Asking for a friend ? #BoycottEuropeanSuperLeague — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 19, 2021

@PFA Time to call an all out strike so the players aligned to the big 6 clubs can show their solidarity with all the other players in the EPL and other leagues. The only way to make the owners see sense is to withdraw your members service at every level. #Solidarity ✌✌ https://t.co/6Mil2vsyU3 — Gary Webster (@RealGaryWebster) April 19, 2021

Aston Villa and Scotland midfielder John McGinn had a radical idea to punish the teams involved.

Pro evolution names til the end of the season for them.Man Blue v Merseyside Red — John McGinn (@jmcginn7) April 18, 2021

Footballers from other clubs were not happy.

Football as we know it in this country is going to be smashed to pieces! These 6 clubs are a shambles and just proves this game is all about money to them! Void the league cup final Sunday!! Dock them all points and relegate them! No longer the working mans game!!!!! — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) April 19, 2021

Some real mercenaries…all values and history thrown out the window 🤮👍🏿 — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) April 19, 2021

Who picked the “Big 6” to enter this fraudulent shambles anyway? 2 of the so called 6 aren’t in the top 6 in this country as it stands 😡 Also please don’t call it a competition, you can’t compete when there are no consequences to losing! Glorified money grabbing friendlies 🤬 — Elliott Bennett (@Ebenno88) April 18, 2021

MPs past and present got involved.

There's only one Super League, and that's the one @WarringtonRLFC play in. https://t.co/IwRVczENwv — Charlotte Nichols (@charlotte2153) April 18, 2021

As a lifelong @Arsenal fan very sorry to see Kroenke sell us out to #ESL and ignore fans and try and rip heart out of English football. It's time to #BoycottEuropeanSuperLeague and for fans not return to Arsenal until Arsenal is returned to fans and gets out of #ESL — David Burrowes (@DavidBurrowesUK) April 18, 2021

The "Big 6" Super League is wrong. I agree with @GNev2 – football urgently needs a new model to ensure fairer distribution of wealth to all levels of the game and give fans the stake in decision making we deserve. In football and in life, greed and elitism is never the answer. — Paula Barker MP (@PaulaBarkerMP) April 18, 2021