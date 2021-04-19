In a potentially huge shake-up of the footballing world, some of the biggest and most followed football teams in the world announced they are threatening to break away and join a European Super League.
Six of the Premier League’s top clubs – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham, alongside other European giants AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid, all threatened to join.
A major aspect of the new league (if it goes ahead) is the 15 founding clubs would be guaranteed a spot every year. This means no risk of relegation and guaranteed prize money.
But what have managers of the top sides in England said about the prospect of the European Super League in the past - and what has the reaction been like.
Jurgen Klopp
The Liverpool manager reportedly voiced his opposition to plans for a European Super League in 2019.
As reported in the Liverpool Echo, Klopp told German sports magazine Kicker: "I hope this Super League will never happen.
"With the way the Champions League is now running, football has a great product, even with the Europa League.
"For me, the Champions League is the Super League, in which you do not always end up playing against the same teams.
"Of course, it is [financially] important, but why should we create a system where Liverpool faces Real Madrid for 10 straight years?
"Who wants to see that every year?"
In 2018, the much-loved manager on Merseyside said that he would not be opposed to "a lot less games and much more money."
He told Sky Sports News: "I have no real opinion. It sounds nice, really nice, because it would mean a lot less games and much more money.
April 19, 2021
"I'm completely fine with league football and how it is at the moment. At least it's an idea that won't happen immediately, I'm not sure if somebody has spoken about it to be honest.
"All the other wonderful ideas of UEFA and FIFA they do it immediately - they don't ask - you see then, 'oh now we have 20 more games - all of us - and no more money.'"
Pep Guardiola
Man City's manager Pep Guardiola is already blessed with one of the finest squads in the English Premier League - but the former Barca manager made his feelings known on the matter in January this year.
He said: "I have the feeling we cannot lose the local leagues, what it means for the FA Cup, the leagues.
"What we should do is make every single league in Europe stronger than what it is, less teams, better championships, better League One, better League Two, better Premier League with less teams in every competition. Go to the quality over quantity.
"To make a super Premier League, you have to reduce the teams, but we cannot kill the lower divisions or the Premier League itself."
Jose Mourinho
Rumours are swirling regarding the sacking of the Tottenham Hotspur manager with many speculating that it was linked to the announcement. Despite the rumours, a statement from Tottenham read: “The club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.
“Ryan Mason will take first-team training today and a further update will follow in due course.”
Speaking on the Super League, the former Man United and Chelsea boss was somewhat quiet simply saying when asked in his press conference in October last year "I leave it for Mr Levy."
Ole Gunnar Solksjaer
The Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was managing his side in a 3-1 win when the story began to circulate.
Reacting to the news after the match, the Red Devils manager said:"I've seen this morning the news and speculation.
"I can't really say too much, my focus has been on this game.
"I got the news today as well."
"I can't say too much, my focus has been on this game."— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 18, 2021
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to Sky Sports after #MUFC were linked with plans for a breakaway European Super League. pic.twitter.com/0NosY4gXYm
He added: "I don't really know all the ins and outs - I need to find out and the club will issue a comment probably."
Mikel Arteta
The Arsenal manager was also approached after his side drew 1-1 with Fulham at home but was not drawn into comment on the league.
When asked: "Are you saying you're not aware of it at all? You haven't heard anything from the club?"
Arteta replied: "No."
He added: "Once I know every detail and I have all the information then I can evaluate and give you my opinion."
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel gave his views at a press conference on Monday.
He insisted he trusts Chelsea to make the right decisions on the Super League, revealing he only found out about the club’s entry on Sunday.
The German coach insisted it was too soon to make hard and fast judgements but conceded he wants to coach in the world’s top competitions.
He said:“I’ve known since yesterday..
“I’m here to be in the hardest competitions, that’s why I came here, that’s what I love, to play the toughest competitions in Europe.
“That’s why I’m at Chelsea. I don’t get involved too much in sports politics.
“I trust my club to make the right decisions.
“I think it’s too early to judge everything and it’s not my part.
“On my badge from Chelsea it says everybody has to play their role, and my role is to be a coach and we have to be focused on an important game against Brighton tomorrow.”
“It’s best that we do not get involved in sports politics, this is above our heads clearly, and this is not the role we have to fulfil to make this club successful.
“We have another big subject now and everybody’s talking, maybe it’s impossible for the players not to be influenced by it.
“If I had a clear opinion right now I would not mention it, but it’s too early to judge it and there are way too many opinions out there.
“Let’s be honest I’m an employee of this club, I trust this club, but maybe I’m not the right person to ask.
“There are many emotional reactions out there, which I can understand, but I honestly don’t know enough to judge it.
“I was not involved, my players were clearly not involved in these decision makings.
“Maybe it’s better to step back and not to give our opinions or lose our heads about this. We have to fight for the goals we still have this season.”
How have fan groups and former players reacted?
The football world has largely acted with negativity towards the controversial breakaway European Super League.
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin strongly condemned the proposals and reiterated that players who competed in the breakaway league would be banned from representing their national teams.
Ceferin said: “UEFA and the footballing world stand united against the disgraceful self-serving proposal we have seen in the last 24 hours from a select few clubs in Europe that are fuelled purely by greed.
“The players who will play in the teams that might be playing in the closed league will be banned from playing the World Cup, and so they will not be able to represent the national teams at any matches.
“In my opinion, this idea is a spit in the face of all football lovers, and our society as well. So we will not allow them to take it away from us.
Fan groups of all six were quick to voice their disapproval.
Former players of the clubs also criticised the move.
As did Manchester City commentator Ian Cheeseman.
Ander Herrera – whose club Paris St Germain are not signed up – was scathing about the plans.
Spartak Moscow offered their help to fans of the 12 teams.
Why not Wellington?
Bromley offered a new home to disgruntled fans.
Ryan Reynolds’ Wrezham also released a statement?
Hyde had a humorous approach to the move.
Jeff Stelling was left feeling deflated about it.
Celebrity fans piled in, too.
Aston Villa and Scotland midfielder John McGinn had a radical idea to punish the teams involved.
Footballers from other clubs were not happy.
MPs past and present got involved.
