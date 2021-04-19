Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been kicked out of a pub in Bath after the landlord of The Raven claimed that the politician had ‘failed’ as Leader of the Opposition during the pandemic.

Rod Humphris, landlord of The Raven in Bath city centre, appeared to be held back by security guards as he shouted “That man is not allowed in my pub” and “Get out of my pub” at the Labour leader.

The incident on Monday was captured on camera by reporters amid a visit to the city by Sir Keir to support West of England metro mayoral candidate Dan Norris ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Landlord Mr Humphris later told the PA news agency: “I had heard that the Labour Party were coming round and he turned up and I told him what I thought of him, basically.

READ MORE: Labour tells SNP and Tories to stop focus on Indyref2 and 'obsess' with ending poverty

“I think he has utterly failed us as the Leader of the Opposition. He has completely failed to ask the questions that needed asking, like, why did we throw away our previous pandemic preparedness?

“Why have we just accepted lockdown? Why have we just accepted the loss of all our freedoms?”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer listens to Rod Humphris (right), landlord of The Raven pub in Bath (Ben Birchall/PA)

The 54-year-old, who said he does not agree with coronavirus lockdowns, said: “He walked into my pub without asking and I threw him out. Or at least, I did my best to throw him out – his security got in the way.”

READ MORE: Douglas Ross confirms Boris Johnson will not campaign in Scotland

Sir Keir, who was wearing a black face mask while inside, left the pub following the confrontation, accompanied by members of his team.

Mr Humphris said he gave Sir Keir a “piece of my mind”, adding: “I would say this to any politician – it’s not a partisan matter.”