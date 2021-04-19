Voters are urged to register to vote in the upcoming Scottish Parliament election before the 11:59pm deadline tonight.

Anyone who intends to cast their ballot in the May 6 election must register their details before midnight.

Your polling card is confirmation that you’ve registered, so if you’ve received yours then you don’t have to do anything else.

The deadline for new applications to vote by proxy is 5pm on April 27 – with the exception of medical emergencies.

The deadline to register for a new postal vote has already gone.

When polls open Scots can cast two votes. Credit: PA

Who can register?

The minimum voting age in Scotland is 16-years-old.

You have to be either a British citizen, an Irish or EU citizen living in the UK, a Commonwealth citizen who has permission to stay in the UK, or a citizen of another country living in Scotland who has permission to enter or stay in the UK.

How to register?

Due to the time restriction, the only way to register now is online via Register to Vote.

You’ll also find information on updating your registration, how to vote if you live abroad, and what the service is if you’re a public servant posted overseas.

How does Scotland’s voting system work?

Elections to the Scottish Parliament are carried out using the Additional Member Voting system.

When the polls open Scots have the chance to cast two votes - one for a constituency member and another for a list member.

In total there are 129 elected members in the Scottish Parliament, 73 are constituency leaving 56 list up for grabs.

On the constituency ballot paper, which is purple, voters mark one cross next to the candidate they want to represent their constituency.

The person with the most votes wins and becomes the MSP.

On the regional ballot paper, which is peach, voters mark one cross next to their choice of regional candidates.

Regional seats boost party's share of parliamentary seats

This consists predominantly of parties and some independent candidates who are standing to represent the region.

The country is divided into seven: Central Scotland, Glasgow, Highlands and Islands, Lothian, Mid Scotland and Fife, Northeast Scotland, South Scotland, and West Scotland.

Regional votes are a way of parties boosting their share of parliamentary seats through the remaining 56.