Scotland’s employment rate rose slightly in the last quarter, according to the latest figures - indicating a "broadly stable" job market following the "major shock" of last spring.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the employment rate from December 2020 to February 2021 for those aged 16 to 64 was 74.6%, up 0.2% on the previous quarter.
Meanwhile, the unemployment rate for those aged 16 and over remained at 4.4%, no change on the previous quarter.
There were 2.567 million people aged 16-64 in employment between December and February, while 120,000 in that age range were unemployed.
Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: “The latest figures suggest that the jobs market has been broadly stable in recent months after the major shock of last spring.”
Elsewhere, new experimental analysis from the ONS shows the number of people who worked from home increased substantially from 27% in 2019 to 36% in 2020.
London saw the biggest rise in homeworking, rising from 31% in 2019 to 43% in 2020, while Northern Ireland was the area of the UK to have the lowest level of home working, at 26%.
People working in hospitality were the most likely to never work from home, at 88%.
Meanwhile, IT workers were those least likely to never work from home in 2020 (38%)
