James Corden delivered a passionate monologue on the European Super League proposals on his American chat show last night.

The West Ham supporter opened his US talk show with an emotional monologue denouncing the plan that would see 6 English football teams and a host of other European giants break away from their domestic league.

The move has resulted in an outcry from supporters groups, pundits, politicians and former footballers.

London-born Corden also used his platform to hit out at the move saying that the "monumental" announcement outraged him.

He compared the Super League, which would allow its founder members access on an historical basis rather than merit, to an imagined scenario where A-list actresses Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Saoirse Ronan and Viola Davis carve up Oscar nominations for themselves.

He said: “It’s hard to express how much these communities rely on football, not just financially, which is considerable, but football is like a focal point of a town’s hopes and dreams, that’s what it is, you know?

“And these dreams, they’ve just been shattered not just in Britain, all across Europe. And the reason these dreams have been shattered and discarded is so that a group of billionaires can buy themselves a bigger boat, or a second boat.

“Football is a working class game where anyone can beat anyone on their day, and it’s that that makes it incredible, it’s that that’s made it the global force it is today.”

Corden said the Super League would stop another fairytale triumph similar to Leicester City’s Premier League title win in 2016.

He added: “And if this happens, and unfortunately I really do think it will, I don’t want to be over dramatic but I do think it’s the end of the sport that we love. It truly is. I think it’s going to happen and I don’t think there’s anything we can do about it.”

Corden urged fans to remember the names of the owners who made the decision and said: “Don’t ever forget that it was them, those owners. They took something so pure and so beautiful and they beat the love and the joy out of it and they did it for money. They just did it for money. And it’s disgusting.”