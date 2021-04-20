THE passing of Shirley Williams prompted Mark Smith last week to pose some challenging political questions for Scottish liberals.

It was a powerful article and demands a response. Shirley’s life and career itself illustrated a fundamental truth to which Mark did not give enough attention.

Liberals build consensus in the political centre – but centrism and liberalism are not the same thing. For those who stand up for radical liberal values there will always be a need for a Liberal party – with a capital L.

Shirley was a radical liberal. Like others of her generation, she tried to advance liberal ideas within a social democratic Labour Party.

Within Labour they had their successes: the abolition of capital punishment, the decriminalisation of abortion (via David Steel’s Liberal private member’s bill) and the legalisation of homosexuality all happened on their watch.

Ultimately, however, as the hard-Left base of the Labour Party tightened their grip, they were unable to remain within it.

The SDP was born and entered an electoral alliance with the Liberal Party. A large part of the motivation for that break was the internationalist commitment of Shirley and others to the European Union.

The achievement of the SDP-Liberal Alliance in winning 25 per cent of the vote in 1983 was the necessary shock to Labour that allowed them to move back to the centre with New Labour.

By Mark’s logic, after Tony Blair’s landslide in 1997 you might have expected Shirley and other SDP defectors to return to the Labour fold but they did not. New Labour did many things that liberals had fought for – the creation ofthe Scottish Parliament, the Human Rights Act and Freedom of Information to name but a few.

Even under the ever-smiling countenance of Tony Blair the Labour Party was never going to be a comfortable home for the radical liberalism of the likes of Shirley Williams. There are liberal-minded individuals in Labour but Labour’s instincts in government can take them down highly illiberal paths.

No “Shirley Williams liberal” could have supported Labour’s planned 90-day detention without charge, nor join Labour’s Daily Mail-inspired race with the Tories to the hard right on immigration.

Shirley Williams died aged 90

No liberal could accept the abdication of international leadership that was the war in Iraq. When Tony Blair charged ahead with an illiberal identity card scheme in 2006 – including a sweeping centralised register and database – Shirley Williams, then well into her seventies, led the counterattack for liberalism, ready to launch a campaign of civil disobedience against the plans.

Tony Blair and now Keir Starmer both declared Labour “Under New Management”. That new management may have side-lined the Left but it is no more of a comfortable home for liberalism.

Now New Labour’s ID cards have been resurrected by the Tories in the form of vaccine passports.

For both the Left and Right, the same authoritarian impulses are at play. The Liberal Democrats alone stand against them, taking up Shirley’s mantle and the cause of civil liberties.

In Scotland, the SNP flip-flops. As Nicola Sturgeon swings first one way then the other on the issue it has become apparent that she would happily sign up to a passport of any sort as long as she can stick a saltire on it.

For the nationalists, flags trump civil liberties every day of the week. For liberals the rights and freedom of the individual, instead, will always be the starting point in any argument. Mark is right – there is a squeeze on liberal ideas in Scotland today. It demands a strong Liberal response.

When Shirley and the Gang of Four left Labour in the 1980s the squeeze came from the ideological polarisation between a hard-Right Conservative Party and a far-Left Labour Party.

Today Scotland is divided not by the politics of ideas but by the politics of identity – nationalist authoritarianism against liberalism.

For the nationalists – not just the SNP but the Greens and the Conservatives too – no idea is too complex to be solved by drawing a newhard border on the map. While Scotland’s farmers worry about access to markets, support payments and animal welfare standards, SNP ministers obsess about how to force supermarkets to slap a saltire rather than a Union Jack on their packaging.

Identity over ideas. In a politics divided by identity, liberal voices are needed more than ever. Mark is right that there is a big liberal-shaped hole in Scottish politics. The truth, however, is that it can only be filled by a truly Liberal party.

In Scotland today that party is the Liberal Democrats. It is good for our politics that Labour is again emerging as a credible force.

Anyone drawing the Venn diagram of manifestos will see substantial overlap between their ideas and those of the Liberal Democrats. In politics, however, differences are often what define us and anyone wanting the radical liberal ideals of Shirley Williams will only find them in the Liberal Democrats.

Political parties are imperfect vehicles – a bus that takes you roughly in the right direction rather than a taxi that goes where you tell it.

The Liberal Democrats are no different in that. We remain, however, the only force in politics that offers a truly liberal direction. We stand for civil liberties. We stand against the centralisation of our public services and the seizing of power from local communities. We stand against a politics that draws dividing lines between us on the basis of imagined differences and false choices.

In short – we stand for the values of Shirley Williams.

Alistair Carmichael is Liberal Democrat MP for Orkney and Shetland.