Morrissey has hit out at the latest episode of The Simpsons with his manager branding the cartoon "hurtful and racist".

In the latest episode of the long-running Fox hit, Panic On The Streets of Springfield, Lisa Simpson becomes obsessed with the militantly vegan singer of a 1980s indie band.

Voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch in the episode, Quilloughby, the character was the lead singer of a band called The Snuffs, the band parodied by The Simpsons with songs such as How Late Is Then, Hamburger Is Homicide, and Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You).

However, it soon emerges that her idol has become overweight as well as harbouring anti-immigrant views. Abandoning his veganism - Lisa is also aghast to discover he is now a meat-eater.

Morrisey, who had previously promoted the show with a still image from the episode hit out at the episode with a statement on Morrissey's Facebook calling the show "hurtful and racist".

THE SIMPSONS CELEBRATE THE SNUFFS Posted by Morrissey Official on Saturday, 17 April 2021

A statement posted by the star's manager, Peter Katsis read: "Surprising what a “turn for the worst" the writing for The Simpson’s TV show has taken in recent years.

"Sadly, The Simpson’s show started out creating great insight into the modern cultural experience, but has since degenerated to trying to capitalize on cheap controversy and expounding on vicious rumors.

"Poking fun at subjects is one thing. Other shows like SNL still do a great job at finding ways to inspire great satire.

I feel bad for the other Snuffs. But on some level they knew this might happen, though. @TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/G59RYT6l2B — Matt Selman (@mattselman) April 19, 2021

"But when a show stoops so low to use harshly hateful tactics like showing the Morrissey character with his belly hanging out of his shirt (when he has never looked like that at any point in his career) makes you wonder who the real hurtful, racist group is here.

"Even worse - calling the Morrissey character out for being a racist, without pointing out any specific instances, offers nothing. It only serves to insult the artist.

"They should take that mirror and hold it up to themselves.

"Simpson’s actor Hank Azaria's recent apology to the whole country of India for his role in upholding "structural racism” says it all.

"Unlike the character in the Simpson’s “Panic” episode…….

"Morrissey has never made a “cash grab”, hasn’t sued any people for their attacks, has never stopped performing great shows, and is still a serious vegan and strong supporter for animal rights.

"By suggesting all of the above in this episode…the Simpson’s hypocritical approach to their storyline says it all.

"Truly they are the only ones who have stopped creating, and have instead turned unapologetically hurtful and racist.

"Not surprising…... that The Simpsons viewership ratings have gone down so badly over recent years. - Peter Katsis"

Hank Azaria recently agreed to stop voicing the Indian character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon following backlash.

Despite sparking outrage from Morrisey, the episode's writer Tim Long told Variety that the character was not solely based on Morrissey.

Panic On The Streets Of Springfield, which featured music by Flight Of The Conchords and The Muppets' songwriter, Bret McKenzie has yet to be broadcast in the UK, but is expected to premiere on Sky One next month.