There have been 178 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
Nicola Sturgeon announced the latest figures at the Covid briefing and confirmed there have been 2 new deaths in the same period.
106 people are currently in hospital with Covid with 13 in intensive care.
It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,644.
Giving a Covid-19 update, the First Minister said 224,092 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 223,914 the previous day.
The daily test positivity rate is 1.4%, down from 2.5%.
Yesterday, 232 new cases were reported, with no new deaths.
2,750,052 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 797,267 have received their second dose.
A first dose has now been given to 60% of the adult population in Scotland.
Scotland is working towards April 26 as a date when hotels, restaurants, pubs, hairdressers, and retail can reopen to customers for the first time since December.
People aged 40-49 will be prioritised for a Covid-19 vaccine in phase two of the vaccination programme, followed by those aged 30-39 and then those aged 18-29.
These groups will be vaccinated once all those in phase one (the over-50s and most vulnerable) have received a jab.
