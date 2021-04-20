VEGANS are up in arms after British-based Vimto announced the soft drink would no longer be suitable for vegans, due to the addition of an animal-based vitamin D ingredient.
Many vegans have voiced their frustrations at the recipe change, which has altered the popular Vimto squash drink in a move that has been slammed as "regressive and unnecessary".
Now, a petition has been launched by Scottish mental health nurse Ian Anderson to protest the recipe change.
Mr Anderson, from Lochgilphead in Argyll, wrote on the petition's page: "Vimto is a delicious fruit drink which was until recently - suitable for vegans.
"The recipe has now been altered to include an animal based Vitamin D ingredient.
"We the undersigned feel that this is a regressive and unnecessary decision when an increasing amount of people are becoming vegan and eating plant-based diets to oppose the abuse, exploitation, and killing of animals."
Mr Anderson, 30, added: "There is no reason why Vimto needs to contain animal products.
"We call on Nichols plc to either reverse this decision or to use a plant based Vitamin D such as Vitamin D2. #MakeVimtoVeganAgain"
Vimto's website reads: “All of our Vimto squash drinks are suitable for Vegetarians, due to the recent addition of Vitamin D they are not suitable for Vegans.
“However, all of our other Vimto drinks variants, including fizzy and still ready to drink ranges, do not contain any animal products and as such, are suitable for vegetarians and Vegans.”
