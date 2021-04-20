Nicola Sturgeon has announced an update on Scotland’s plans to move out of lockdown.

Speaking during the briefing today, the First Minister was able to confirm that easing of restrictions on April 26 will be going ahead and all areas in mainland Scotland will move to level 3.

This means that bars, restaurants, retail shops and beauty salons can reopen on Monday.

She also outlined the easing of restrictions for travel around the UK and discussed international travel.

Here, we outline the key points from her briefing.

The lockdown exit plan

Speaking of Scotland's lockdown exit strategy, Nicola Sturgeon said: "Taking all of the recent data into account, I am pleased to be able to confirm today that from Monday 26 April, those parts of the country that are currently in level 4 will move to level 3.

"That of course includes all of mainland Scotland.

"We then expect that all of Scotland will move to level 2 on Monday 17 May.

"That means, for example, that from 17 May, people will be able to meet in small numbers in each other’s homes, hospitality will reopen more fully, and outdoor contact sport for adults will resume.

"Then, if circumstances permit, I can confirm that we will move to level 1 on Monday 7 June, before moving I hope to level 0 in late June – and then to something much more like normality over the course of the summer."

April 26 changes

Hospitality venues like cafes, pubs and restaurants can open until 8pm indoors, but without alcohol, and 10pm outdoors where alcohol is allowed to be consumed.

Up to four people from two households can socialise indoors in a public place, such as a cafe or restaurant.

All shops, stores and close contact services can open.

Gyms can open for individual exercise. Driving lessons and tests can resume.

Funerals and weddings including post-funeral events and receptions can take place with up to 50 people, but no alcohol may be served.

Indoor attractions and public buildings such as galleries, museums and libraries can open.

Shielding

People who have been shielding can return to work from Monday.

From next Monday, the Chief Medical Officer’s advice will be that people on the shielding list can return to the workplace, if you cannot work from home.

Like everyone else, if you can work from home for now, you should.

The First Minister said: "The last few months have been difficult for everyone – but have been especially difficult for people who are shielding.

"I am very grateful to you for everything you have done to keep yourselves and others safe. I very much hope that you enjoy being able to get out and about a little bit more, and that the understandable anxiety you have been living with is beginning to reduce."

Travel in the UK

The First Minister announced that all remaining travel restrictions will be lifted on April 26 from travel “anywhere in Scotland, and for travel between Scotland, England and Wales".

Restrictions have also been removed on travel to and from Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.

People should check the rules on entry to each of those territories before they travel.

Tourist accommodation can open with restrictions in place.

Due to low Covid rates in the Scottish Islands you are asked to take two lateral flow tests before you depart.

The First Minister said: "If you're planning to travel to an island, we will encourage you to take 2 lateral flow tests before you depart.

"The second test should be on the day that you travel, and the first should be 3 days earlier.

"That means that if you test positive, you have a chance to take a PCR test to confirm the result before you make a final decision on cancelling your visit."

Lateral Flow

Lateral flow tests will be available to anyone from April 26, these can be ordered online and information can be found on the Scottish Government website.

Alternatively, you can collect the tests from a Covid testing centre in the afternoon or evening.

International Travel

Travel to and from India have been changed due to concerns about a new variant of the virus which is spreading there.

From Friday, if you have been in India for essential purposes and return to Scotland you must now stay in managed accommodation for 10 days.

This requires staying at the place where you first arrive back in the UK, so if you are travelling via London you must stay in a hotel there.

The latest cases

Scotland has recorded two deaths from coronavirus and 178 positive tests in the past 24 hours, Nicola Sturgeon said.

It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,644.

Giving a Covid-19 update, the First Minister said 224,092 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 223,914 the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate is 1.4%, down from 2.5%.

There are 106 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up two in 24 hours, and 13 patients are in intensive care, down one.

Ms Sturgeon said 2,750,052 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, up 2,358 from yesterday, and 797,267 have received their second dose.