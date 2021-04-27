My gran used to make these for me when I was little, and even to this day the smell and the taste always takes me back to her house. Perfect with butter, jam and a nice cup of tea.
Ingredients: Makes 12-15
1 tbsp. dried instant yeast
100g tepid water
200g milk
130g strong white bread flour
120g plain flour
1 tsp sea salt
½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
50ml tepid water
Knob of butter
Cooking rings, greased with butter or cooking spray
Method
In a small bowl, mix the yeast and 100g of tepid water together and allow to stand for 10 minutes.
Next add the milk, both flours and salt. Cover with clingfilm and leave in a warm place for two hours to allow the mix to turn in to a bubbly mixture.
When the mix has risen, add the bicarbonate soda and the 50ml of tepid water then mix this into the batter of bubbles. Leave this to stand for around 40 minutes.
Heat a large frying pan on a medium heat, lay the rings into the pan then add the butter and pour the mixture into rings, being careful not to deflate and knock out any of the air.
Cook the crumpets for around 10 minutes, lowering the heat if needed, until they are almost dry. Remove the ring, flip over and cook for a couple more minutes.
Remove from the pan and allow to cool. Once cool, toast and serve with lashings of butter.
