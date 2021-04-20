THE organisers of one of Glasgow's most popular music events have announced "with a heavy heart" that the event will not be held for a second year.

Regular Music has postponed this year’s Summer Nights at the Bandstand festival until summer 2022, saying it would not be possible for the event to go ahead with physical distancing measures likely to continue into July.

The festival is held at Kelvingrove Bandstand over a fortnight from the end of July into Augst. This year's line-up included Suzanne Vega, Primal Scream, King Creosote – From Scotland with Love, The Jesus and Mary Chain and Edwyn Collins and 1980s favourites Belinda Carlisle and Rick Astley.

A spokesman for the event said all acts had confirmed they will be able to perform in 2022.

The festival has become a firm favourite with bands and music fans alike, with artists including Tom Jones praising the atmosphere and unique venue. The event scooped the Unesco City of Music Best Live Event at the Scottish Music Awards in 2017.

He said: "As much as we would dearly love to be able to return this summer, it will not be possible to go ahead with the festival with restrictions in place or to guarantee the experience that everyone has come to expect.

"Even in Level 0, the lowest level of restrictions, social distancing and other restrictions will still likely be required at outdoor events this July.

"We have decided it would be best for all to postpone the festival until next year.

"We are grateful to all of the artists for rescheduling their shows and delighted to confirm that we are able to keep the same line-up in place for 2022."

Tickets for this year’s concerts are valid for the rescheduled shows in 2022. Refunds including booking fees will be available from the point of purchase for those no longer able to attend.

Summer Nights at the Bandstand dates

Wednesday 27 July Suzanne Vega

Thursday 28 July To Be Announced

Friday 29 July Belinda Carlisle

Saturday 30 July Rufus Wainwright

Tuesday 2 Aug Van Morrison (sold out)

Wednesday 3 Aug To Be Announced

Thursday 4 Aug To Be Announced

Friday 5 Aug Rick Astley (sold out)

Saturday 6 Aug Richard Hawley

Tuesday 09 Aug Primal Scream (sold out)

Wednesday 10 Aug Primal Scream (sold out)

Thursday 11 Aug King Creosote – From Scotland with Love

Friday 12 Aug The Jesus & Mary Chain (sold out)

Saturday 13 Aug Edwyn Collins and Altered Images (sold out)

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.co.uk/summernights or 0844 844 0444 and from all usual outlets