A clip from the BBC's Standing Room Only has resurfaced amongst football fans on social media following the creation of the European Super League.
The footage from 1994 was shared on social media by the BBC Archive and has been widely circulated, amassing over 380,000 views in less than 24 hours.
READ MORE: UEFA president name-checks Celtic and Rangers as he slaughters European Super League
The clip shows experts, insiders and authors predicting the future of football.
"Tonight you'll watch Barcelona against Newcastle United in the European Super League."— BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) April 19, 2021
In this clip from 1994, Standing Room Only made some big predictions about the future of football in the year 2004. #SuperLeague pic.twitter.com/E5aSBsYKsu
Comments from the experts include "in ten years time, the fans will be incidental", "Tonight you'll watch Barcelona against Newcastle United in the European Super League" and predicts that fans will watch it "on their local station because the BBC and ITV won't be able to afford the rights to the game."
On Sunday, it was announced that 12 clubs planned to press ahead with plans to create a European Super League.
READ MORE: James Corden delivers passionate Late Late Show monologue on European Super League
The world governing body issued a statement late on Sunday which said FIFA “disapproved” of the Super League plans, but UEFA – whose president Aleksander Ceferin has threatened to ban the breakaway clubs from European competition “as soon as possible” – will want to hear much stronger backing on Tuesday.
UEFA is taking legal advice on the sanctions it might be able to impose, from expelling clubs to banning players from international competition including Euro 2020, though this may prove to be a negotiating tactic as the two camps size each other up.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.