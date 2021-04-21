HE had been struggling to scale the hills near his Borders home when investigations led to a cardiac problem being diagnosed.

Within months Ross Grieve, 53, underwent corrective heart surgery and now three years on he is putting himself through a gruelling 36 hour challenge, the equivalent of a 140 mile run, as part of this weekend's Virtual Kiltwalk to raise vital funds to support others with long term conditions.

The father-of-two, from Peebles, is among thousands of people taking part in the event from Friday to Sunday who can choose to run, walk, jog to raise money for the charity of their choice. And what they raise will be topped up by 50 per cent by Kiltwalk supporter and entrepreneur Sir Tom Hunter through The Hunter Foundation.

Mr Grieve plans to run non-stop for at least 36 hours - the distance of running from Peebles to Aberdeen - in aid of the Edinburgh-based Thistle charity which he works for.

He aims to run a four mile loop in Glentress Forest near Peebles during the Kiltwalk weekend and will have wife Jackie, 54, and children Katie, 16, and Luke, 13, on hand to support him.

A physiotherapist by background, Mr Grieve started Thistle’s health and wellbeing work 16 years ago. He also delivered external training to health and social care workers in the public and third sectors for the charity.

Ross Grieve is taking on the Virtual Kiltwalk

This isn’t the first long distance challenge he has undertaken since his recovery from heart surgery. Just a few months after his operation, he had his trainers on once more and emerged as the winner of the gruelling Glenmore 24 Trail Race, a gruelling 24 hour challenge throughout Cairngorm National Park and Scotland’s toughest footrace.

Mr Grieve said: "I could never work out what was causing me to be so out of breath during hill climbs - after every hill I had my hands on my knees. Eventually I went to my doctor and it turned I had a racing heart. Having the heart surgery and turning 50 made me even more determined to prove that I wasn't finished.

“When I heard you could walk, run or cycle the Virtual Kiltwalk 2021, I decided to give it a go to raise funds for Thistle, a cause very close to my heart. The work Thistle does to help people struggling with long term health conditions – from veterans dealing with PTSD to young people coping with Long Covid – is more important than ever in these challenging times. I’m going to try to use the skills I’ve learned from the people I support to help get me through this weekend.”

Charity supports people who are struggling with a long-term health condition or challenging life situation to regain control and live well. Founded in 1944 to provide support for disabled ex-servicemen returning from Second World War, Thistle continues to offer a dedicated veterans support service.

Lockdown has had an impact on how projects have been able to raise funds as well as function. It is one of the reasons why Joan McGuigan will be walking 10 miles to raise funds for Hope Connections, a Glasgow-based community charity which she has been managing since last September. It offers physical and emotional support for those struggling with addiction, reoffending, trauma, mental ill-health, and homelessness.

Joan McGuigan and Kevin Walton in Kiltwalk training

The group has around 1,200 members and the aim is to create positive connections and lasting relationships. The pandemic has caused a delay to their ex-inmate programme and they are working very hard to help those who have been struggling through lockdown.

Mrs McGuigan, who will be walking with her colleague Kevin Walton, said: "I've taken part in the Kiltwalk before doing both the half and full lengths and I love walking. I thought this was a great way to raise awareness of what we do at Hope Connections and also funds. Lockdown has been a difficult time, but we have kept going and adapted.

"We were able to continue with our emergency response and delivered food packages. We also sourced Smartphones to allow people to stay connected to us with our Zoom events.

"Charities like ours have been hit by the past 12 months and taking part in this weekend's event is a way for us to spread the word about what we do."

More than 10,000 Kiltwalkers have already raised more than £2 million for nearly one thousand Scottish charities.

The £1.4 million that has already been raised by those taking part this weekend and has been given a 50% boost by The Hunter Foundation, ensuring that 980 charities, badly hit by the pandemic, will receive a much-needed share of the £2.1 million cash pot by the first week in May.

To sign up visit www.thekiltwalk.co.uk.