The number of deaths related to coronavirus in Scottish care homes has been confirmed in devastating new figures.
The data shows that 478 care homes in Scotland reported 3,393 deaths which were attributed to Covid since the beginning of the pandemic.
A report, which has been published after an investigation into care home deaths by the Crown Office, shows that almost 3,400 residents have died from suspected Covid since March 2020, according to BBC Scotland.
The facility that recorded the most Covid deaths with 32 was the veterans care home Erskine Home in Renfrewshire which is run by Erskine Hospital.
Below is a table of every care home in Scotland which reported a Covid related death.
The worst-hit council area was Glasgow City with 57 care homes reporting 502 deaths followed by City of Edinburgh (333), South Lanarkshire (267), Renfrewshire (209) and North Lanarkshire (186).
An inquiry to examine the Scottish Government's handling of the pandemic is expected to go underway before the end of the year.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment