Stirling Council has delivered its promise of free entry to The National Wallace Monument for all residents after the landmark returned to Council control.

The offer of free entry will run throughout 2021 with residents available to take part.

The Monument is scheduled to reopen on Monday, April 26, meaning residents can now book their visit and plan their trip to the famous attraction.

The iconic structure was recently showcased around the world when hosting a live fireworks display during BBC Scotland’s Hogmanay 2020 celebrations.

Visitors can explore the Abbey Craig, with newly opened, expanded views, or climb the famous spiral staircase inside the Monument itself and take in the amazing scenery from the Crown.

Stirling Council Senior Manager for Economic Development & Communities, Stuart Oliver, said: “The National Wallace Monument returned to Stirling Council control last year and, as a thank you and gift to our residents for their efforts and sacrifice over the past 12 months, we are offering them admission to one of Stirling’s premier tourist attractions free of charge.

“Whether they are visiting for the first time, or maybe taking the opportunity to rediscover this treasured local asset, there is so much to see and do at a structure that brings a sense of pride to the whole area.

“I encourage all residents to take up this fantastic opportunity to visit one of Scotland’s iconic landmarks, especially at a time when day trips and visits to attractions may remain a financial challenge for many.”

The free entry offer for Stirling residents is part of wider-Council plans for the Monument, which seek to ensure the success of the attraction during the challenging tourism recovery period and beyond.

Stirling Council officers are currently working with a newly established National Wallace Monument stakeholder group, which includes representatives from key national and regional agencies, local communities and other local visitor attractions.

There will be six free admission slots per hour, available every hour from opening.

On arrival at the Monument, visitors will be required to provide proof of their home address, within the Stirling Council area.

In line with Scottish Government guidelines, under which admission numbers are restricted, all visitors are required to comply with the applicable conditions, including the wearing of face coverings and the observation of social distancing restrictions.