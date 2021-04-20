More than £70,000 has been raised to support families with seriously ill children at the Ronald McDonald House in Glasgow.

Hundreds of McDonald's employees took part in the ‘MAP THE MAC’ challenge and teams collectively covered 85,666 miles by walking, running, cycling or swimming.

Ronald McDonald House Glasgow is a 31-bedroom house, which has operated for 25 years, providing cost free ‘home away from home’ support to thousands of families with long-term or seriously ill children in hospital.

The Glasgow House has received longstanding support from Scottish franchisees with the help of McDonald’s customers, staff and suppliers.

Franchisee Jim McLean, who owns and operates three McDonald’s restaurants in Darnley, Silverburn and Thornlibank, said: “Supporting Ronald McDonald House Glasgow has always been a priority for myself and my team.

“They offer an invaluable service to families in need across the country and we want to offer our help wherever we can.

“We’re delighted that the event has been such a success and we look forward to getting involved again in the future.”

A total of 78 restaurants in total took part, with the McDonald’s restaurant in Airdrie taking the leaderboard top spot, by finishing the race first and raising an incredible £5,176 in just 6 weeks.

The team to cover the furthest distance was Linwood, in Paisley, with a total of 4,097 miles.

Collectively, all 78 restaurants raised £74,452.25 and covered 85,666 miles - the equivalent of travelling from Glasgow to Sydney, Australia five times.

Stephanie Beglin, Corporate & Events Fundraising Manager at Ronald McDonald House Glasgow, organised the MAP THE MAC challenge.

She said: “As a charity we are blown away by the commitment of the McDonald’s franchisees and employees across Scotland.

“Following what has been such a difficult year for us due to the pandemic, seeing so many get involved in the challenge and support us with donations is fantastic.

“The money raised will be life changing for many families of children being treated at the Royal Hospital for Children, Glasgow and other hospitals in the West of Scotland.

“We’d like to thank everyone who got involved and we look forward to our next big fundraising challenge.”