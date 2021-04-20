Tackling inequalities by investing in maternity services and recruiting staff should be a priority for the next Scottish Government, the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) has said.

The RCM has set out five areas it wants Scotland’s political parties to focus on following the Holyrood election to address social deprivation, deliver high-quality maternity care and “ending midwife shortages for good”.

Additional training places for student midwives are also needed in more of Scotland’s universities, with more being done to ensure there are not large geographical variations in staff shortages.

Its election “blueprint” also urges the next government to support NHS staff and help them recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic that the RCM describes as having been “brutal” on frontline staff.

READ MORE: NHS Lanarkshire restricts maternity partner visiting amid 'variable approach' to mask adherence

Calling for investment in “birthplaces that are fit for the future”, the trade union and professional body also warns that the pandemic has further exposed inequalities for vulnerable and ethic minority women.

Jon Skewes, external relations director for the RCM, said: “There has been a monumental effort from midwives, maternity support workers, and maternity care assistants through the pandemic.

“It is time to step-up and really invest in them, in their pay and in their working conditions.

“Right now, we have a demoralised and exhausted workforce and women falling through the cracks and not getting the care they deserve.

“Staff are also often working in old, poorly designed buildings that are simply not fit for purpose. The pandemic has exposed the extent and the impact on care of this crumbling infrastructure.”

READ MORE: Glasgow midwife shares memories after 50 years supporting parents

He added: “Tackling deprivation goes way beyond maternity and the wider NHS.

“Fixing it must be done through multiple channels including social care, education, and others.

“Maternity is a very good place to start improving the health of the nation, reduce inequalities and, indeed, save lives that should not be lost.

“This has been a really tough year for the NHS and the people using it as it creaked under the weight of pandemic demands.

“It has also been a remarkable year because of how its staff and the service responded. Now is the time to invest to make it fit for the future.”