SCOTS TV chef Nick Nairn has warned that the new draft rules on social distancing as the nation's hospitality sector begins to open up on Monday are a "potentially fatal blow" to many businesses.

The celebrity chef has said there was "real confusion" over what pubs and restaurants were expected to do after "bombshell" guidance over social distancing indicated that they need to have 11 foot long tables.

The Scottish Hospitality Group has described new guidance as a "farce" and that information coming from Scottish Government had been "confusing".

The sector had expected that 1m (3ft) social distancing would apply between tables when it reopens next Monday.

The proposals state people from different households will now have to observe social distancing at tables.

Mr Nairn said the distancing regulations were a "potentially fatal blow to many in our beleaguered industry".

He said that whereas a normal 1.5 to 1.7 metre table would once have sat six people - the new draft guidelines show it can only sit two.

He said: "Firstly, I'm not oblivious to the fact we've lived through a terrible pandemic and 1000s of people have lost their lives, and secondly I'm not just speaking for me but for my industry."

He said draft rules which mean the same table could only allow for two people "calls into question the viability of our restaurant".

He added: "And that means that maybe I have to say to the staff that we've recruited, I don't have a job for you.

"Maybe we have to say to our customers, who've made a booking, I'm sorry I can't honour it. Maybe I have to say to my suppliers I'm sorry the food we've ordered, I don't need it.

"There is real confusion at the moment, and are six days a week from moving, and we need certainty. This is the fourth time in a year we've been in this position. "

Concerns have been raised over official diagrams circulating that show that tables would have to be a minimum of 3.5m by 2m to sit six.

South of the border people can now visit bars and restaurants outdoors but must either follow the rule of six - meaning six people from many different households can now meet up outside - or be in a group of any size with no more than two households present. Tables must be socially distanced.

Carina Contini, co-owner of Cantini restaurants in Edinburgh who is one of those concerned about the guidance said there is not a restaurant supplier in the country that makes tables that are 3.5m long.

The government said it had worked with industry and unions to ensure its guidance was "evidence-based, fair and ethical, clear and realistic".

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has claimed that the majority of night time businesses could permanently close within weeks after running out of money to pay furlough contributions and fixed costs.

The Scottish government said the draft guidance "may be amended subject to comments received to take into account engagement with stakeholders."

A spokesman added: "The requirement to physical distance has been established for some time and businesses are already following existing sectoral advice on this. The draft guidance builds on that but does not introduce significant change."

He added that it would help businesses due to open next week do so "as safely as possible" and provided guidance on how business owners could calculate maximum capacity on their premises.