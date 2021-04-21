Student paramedics are trapped in a “deteriorating mental health crisis”, with one in 10 having considered suicide due to a lack of money, a survey has indicated.

More than two-thirds thought they did not have enough money to finish the course, and more than eight in 10 were “worried they are going to burn out”.

The findings came to light after the Pay Student Paramedics campaign group sent the survey to all paramedic science students across all five universities in Scotland which offer the course in March, receiving 200 responses.

The group said the “looming crisis” could damage the Scottish Ambulance Service and cost student lives.

It wants the current Nursing and Midwifery bursary to expand and encompass paramedic courses by September, meaning every paramedic student in Scotland will receive £11,000 a year.

Paramedics have been at the forefront of the pandemic

At the National Union of Students (NUS) hustings on Tuesday night, it was said that the Scottish National Party, Scottish Labour, the Scottish Conservatives, the Greens and the Liberal Democrats all supported the equal bursary with nursing students.

Nicola Sturgeon said: “I’m committed to this yes, we have got the commitment to parity in our manifesto and I want to get that implemented as quickly as feasible.”

One anonymous student and mother told the survey: “Providing the same funding as nurses would help tremendously, my little boy can have his mummy back while she studies so one day, he can look up at her and tell her how proud he is of her and that he didn’t miss out when she was studying to provide them a positive bright and safe future.”

The report said paramedic students were previously employed with the Scottish Ambulance Service and got a salary as they trained and qualified, but must now complete a university degree, comprising half work placement and half academic work.

The university route has caused “significant financial hardship”, the group said.

The survey also found nearly eight in 10 respondents had been put into financial deficit by the course, and more than half had considered quitting because of money problems.

The universities offering the course are: Glasgow Caledonian University; University of West of Scotland; Stirling University; Queen Margaret University and Robert Gordon University.