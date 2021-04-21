Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hailed announcements from English football clubs that they plan to withdraw from the proposed European Super League as “the right result”.

The Big Six English football clubs withdrew from the controversial new competition following widespread outrage and Mr Johnson’s threats of legislative action.

Last night, Manchester City were the first to confirm their departure from the proposed competition, shortly followed by Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham, with Chelsea announcing their exit in the early hours of Wednesday.

READ MORE: Labour and Greens call for fan ownership amid Super League row

Boris Johnson tweeted: “I welcome last night’s announcement.

“This is the right result for football fans, clubs, and communities across the country. We must continue to protect our cherished national game.”

Mr Johnson’s comments follow those behind the League saying they will consider “the most appropriate steps to reshape the project” after the mass withdrawals.

Those behind the Super League said it had proposed the new league “because the existing system does not work”.

In a statement, the league said: “Despite the announced departure of the English clubs, forced to take such decisions due to the pressure put on them, we are convinced our proposal is fully aligned with European law and regulations as was demonstrated today by a court decision to protect the Super League from third party actions,” the league added in its statement.

“Given the current circumstances, we shall reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project, always having in mind our goals of offering fans the best experience possible while enhancing solidarity payments for the entire football community.”

Mr Johnson had previously warned he was prepared to legislate to block the new league plans, accusing breakaway football clubs of forming “a kind of cartel”.

Meanwhile, there have also been reports that Spanish clubs Atletico Madrid and Barcelona were set to withdraw from the competition.

Under the plan unveiled at the weekend, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham were to join six leading Spanish and Italian clubs to set up an alternative competition to the European Champions League.

The proposal attracted particular ire as there would be no relegation from the Super League, regardless of how well clubs do on the field, although five of the best performing teams from outside the league would be invited to participate each year.

It led to calls for the clubs involved to be expelled from the Premier League amid suggestions their players could be barred from representing their countries in the World Cup or the European Championship.