People in Scotland will be able to order free Covid tests from next week - even if they don't have symptoms.

It comes as the First Minister has announced a raft of changes to coronavirus restrictions from Monday, including the provision of rapid lateral flow tests.

Speaking about the changes from Monday April 26, Nicola Sturgeon said people who have been shielding can return to work, if they can not work from home.

In addition, children who have been shielding can return to school.

All shops will also be able to reopen from Monday, along with close-contact services, such as beauty parlours.

People will be able to go into premises to collect takeaways, rather than having to get them from a serving hatch, or at the door.

Meanwhile, cafes, pubs and restaurants will be able to reopen, with alcohol able to be served outside from Monday – when people can meet outside in groups of up to six from six different households.

But in indoor hospitality, Ms Sturgeon said the “greater” risks would mean alcohol can still not be served, although pubs, cafes and restaurants can open till 8pm.

Six people can meet indoors in hospitality settings, but must be from two households.

Rapid lateral flow tests

Ms Sturgeon also confirmed that people without symptoms will be able to book rapid lateral flow tests which can return results within half an hour.

Ms Sturgeon urged people to consider using these before travelling to Scotland’s island communities – where coronavirus numbers tend to be lower.

With many islands having “very, very low rates of Covid”, Ms Sturgeon said anyone travelling to one was being encouraged to take two tests – one three days before travelling and one on the day of departure.

From Monday you can travel anywhere across Britain for any purpose.

She said: “This is potentially an important way we can minimise the risk of bringing Covid into island communities, while nevertheless allowing our island communities the benefit of opening up again to visitors.”

If anyone tests positive for the virus, they can then book a more sensitive PCR test to confirm the result ahead, and can safely manage their plans accordingly.

How to order a rapid lateral flow test

You can order free packs of rapid lateral flow tests to be sent to your home if you live in Scotland, are over 18 and:

have been asked to test by your local authority or NHS Public Health team

have someone on the shielding list in your household

are planning to travel to a Scottish island

cannot get tests from your work, school, college or university

You should not use this service if you have:

coronavirus symptoms – use the testing service for people who have symptoms instead

been asked to self-isolate

A rapid lateral flow test pack contains 7 tests.

You can only order one pack per household each day.

What has Nicola Sturgeon said?

Speaking at a Covid briefing in Edinburgh yesterday, Ms Sturgeon said: "Two weeks ago, I indicated that we would make lateral flow tests available to anyone in Scotland who wants one.

"I can confirm, therefore, that lateral flow testing will be available to anyone in Scotland from April 26.

"You can order lateral flow tests online for delivery to your home and you can find information on how to do that on the Scottish Government website.

"Alternatively, you can collect the tests from Covid testing centres from the afternoon or early evening.

"I would encourage everyone to take advantage of this offer, but I want to highlight one issue in particular today, where we are really encouraging people to make sure they use lateral flow testing, as appropriate.

"Last week, I spoke about the situation on our islands: we are keeping island communities at the same level as the rest of the country, at the moment, so that we can allow travel between island communities and the rest of Scotland.

"But we know that does create a risk for island communities. Many of them currently have very, very low rates of Covid and they will be welcoming visitors from parts of Scotland - which I know many of them are looking forward to - where Covid will still be circulating at a higher level and more widely.

"So if you are planning to travel to an island, we do encourage you to take two lateral flow tests before you depart.

"The second test should be on the day that you are planning to travel and the first should be three days before you travel.

"That means if you test positive, you have the chance to take a PCR test, which is more sensitive, to confirm the result before making a final decision on cancelling your visit."

The First Minister added: "This is potentially an important way in which we can minimise the risk of bringing Covid into island communities while, nevertheless, allowing our island communities the benefit of opening up again to visitors.

"So, if you are planning on travelling to an island over the course of next week, it is possible to get tests from today - and I would encourage you to do that."

You can find out more about how to get a test on the Scottish Government website here.