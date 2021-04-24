An evening with Hilary Mantel

29 April from 7pm. Tickets from £5

Join Hilary Mantel, above, as she discusses the final volume in her Thomas Cromwell trilogy. The Mirror and The Light, the final book in the trilogy, concludes Mantel’s story of Cromwell’s rise to power. The series has already earned a huge and devoted readership, along with two Booker prizes and adaptations for stage and TV.

Hitchcock’s Composer and the Sound of Suspense

27 April from 6.30pm. Free (booking required)

Music undoubtedly plays a pivotal role in the films of Alfred Hitchcock, but often the genius behind these sounds goes unnoticed. Bernard Herrmann is an Oscar-winning composer who worked with Alfred Hitchcock, Orson Welles and Martin Scorsese to create some of our favourite cinema classics. Lead by Emmy nominated producer, director and author Steven Smith this talk will explore the works of Bernard Herrman.

The Shop Girl in Movies and Fine Art

26 April from 5pm. Free (booking required)

This talk examines the shared focus of painters and filmmakers on the young, single women who began flooding the labour force in the late 19th century. Leading the talk is Katherine Manthorne who lectures and publishes widely on the Art-Film dynamic.

New Shoots: In Conversation with Writer & Director Paul Greengrass

28 April. Free (booking required)

Triple BAFTA winning and Oscar nominated writer-director Paul Greengrass will be joining Shooting People’s Cath le Couteur to discuss his latest film News Of The World, starring Tom Hanks. The second half of the talk will be a Q&A devoted to audience members’ questions for Greengrass, it’s the perfect opportunity to learn more about what it takes to be a successful director.

The God Equation: the quest for the theory of everything

29 April from 6pm. Tickets from £18

Join professor of theoretical physics Michio Kaku as he discusses the

2000-year journey of humanity’s greatest scientists to try and find the answer to life’s biggest questions. The greatest quest in science at the moment is the search for an equation, which can unify all the laws of the universe, and Kaku will be discussing this quest, followed by a Q&A where he will attempt to answer any questions you may have.

Malcolm Gladwell - The Bomber Mafia

27 April from 6.30pm. Tickets from £16

International bestselling author and podcaster Malcolm Gladwell joins the How To Academy for an online talk focusing on innovation, obsessions and dreams gone awry. During this live event, Gladwell will share the story of Winston Churchill’s forbidding best friend and the bomber commander Curtis Emerson LeMay, who ordered the bloodiest attack of the Second World War.

The Green Man: The Carving and The Debate

27 April. Free (booking required)

A once obscure carving of half-man, half-greenery is found abundantly in medieval churches but has only risen to prominence recently in light of the ecological movement. This talk will review many theories that attempt to explain its origin and meaning.

