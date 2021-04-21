DOUGLAS Ross has claimed that a re-elected SNP Government would “drag Scotland down” by focusing on an independence referendum rather than domestic priorities.

Analysis by the Scottish Conservatives has alleged that another five years of Nicola Sturgeon pushing for another referendum could result in 2,000 annual drug deaths, record high violent crime figures and record low PISA school scores, all based on current trends.

The research by the Conservatives claims that since Ms Sturgeon became First Minister, annual drug deaths have increased by 130 each year - with the trend pointing to 2,174 deaths a year by 2026.

The party has analysed voilent crime increasing from 6,272 incident in 2014/15 to 9,316 in 2019/20 - warning if the trend continues it could reach more than 15,000 by 2025/26, the highest level since 2003/4.

At last week’s STV debate, the First Minister admitted her government "took our eye off the ball” on Scotland’s record drug deaths rate – now the worst in Europe.

Today The Scottish Tory leader will launch an ad van campaign to highlight the damage from the SNP taking their ‘eye off the ball’ again, after their manifesto confirmed they will seek another referendum, but not until the pandemic is dealt with.

The ad van, showing the SNP leader fixated on Indyref2 at the expense of every domestic issue, will be launched in Ms Sturgeon’s own constituency, outside a drug rehab centre that closed on her watch in 2019.

Mr Ross said: “Every time Nicola Sturgeon pushes for another independence referendum and takes her eye off the ball, Scotland suffers.

“She will drag Scotland down and wreck our recovery from Covid if the SNP win a majority because her eyes will only be focused on independence.

“We’ve seen what happens when she takes her eye off the ball.

“Drug deaths have doubled on Nicola Sturgeon’s watch to the worst in Europe. When she’s pushing for another referendum, her eye will be off the ball again and we won’t be able to fix the broken system.

“Our schools have hit record lows in international league tables under the SNP. If the focus is on another referendum again, the current trend would see Scotland fall behind Spain, Hungary and Lithuania.

“Violent crime has increased every year that Nicola Sturgeon has been First Minister. It will hit record 22-year highs if she’s allowed to spend the next five years pushing for another referendum.”

He added: “An SNP majority hell-bent on another independence referendum would wreak havoc in our communities. The damage from five more years of distraction would be devastating.

“Scotland has a choice of two futures – we can focus on rebuilding Scotland or on another divisive referendum.

“With their peach party list ballot, pro-UK voters have the power to stop an SNP majority, stop their plans for another referendum, and stop them taking their eye off the ball on jobs, schools, drug deaths and every other key issue.”