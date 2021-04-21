Dog walkers often find things when out on their daily strolls - but rarely do they discover something as unusual as a 30ft skeleton.

Hannah Burns, 27, stumbled across the giant bones - which belong to a dead sperm whale - while out walking on a South Uist beach near Stoneybridge.

Ms Burns, who recently moved to South Uist in the Outer Hebrides, said she was "looking forward to exploring more" in the hopes of making further intriguing discoveries.

She explained: "We first saw the skeleton when we were out for our dog walk and went over to investigate", she explained.

"Our first thought was that it was a whale because it was so big, and didn't think there was anything else that size."

Credit: Hannah Burns

"I'm not marine expert", Hannah added, but said she "knew there had been strandings on the Outer Hebrides before."

After taking incredible photographs of the find, her sister Polly Burns posted the images to social media, where they have attracted much attention.

Some fans of the Loch Ness Monster have even joked the remains might belong to a relative of Nessie.

Hannah's sister Polly, 29, wrote: “My sister has just moved to South Uist and has found this skeleton - anyone able to help with ID? Golden retriever provided for scale.”

Credit: Hannah Burns

However, Ms Burns was not was not the first to find the skeleton, which was a sperm whale that stranded last year.

Uist Sea Tours wrote on Facebook in February: “First time I’ve been down to look at this. The long structure is about 30foot long and the smaller bit is 6foot long. Still a bit of flesh on it and a smell too.”

Ms Burns, who has only lived on the island for a few weeks, added: "I've not found anything else yet but have only been living here for a few weeks - looking forward to exploring more!"