DOUGLAS Ross has blamed Boris Johnson failing to turn up in Scotland during the election campaign on the pandemic – despite the PM travelling north of the border during the height of the lockdown in January against the advice of Nicola Sturgeon.

During the Prime Minister’s visit to Scotland in January, which the First Minister warned at the time was not an essential trip, Mr Johnson told the Herald that “wild horses won’t keep me away” from Scotland during the Holyrood election campaign.

But the Scottish Conservative leader finally admitted on Monday that he will no longer be joined by Mr Johnson on the campaign trail ahead of the May 6 election.

Speaking to journalists today, Mr Ross said the impact of the pandemic meant Mr Johnson was unable to campaign as normal despite his visit in January and his last-minute cancellation of a trip to India leaving a hole in the Prime Minister’s diary.

Mr Ross said: “I do think people understand that the pandemic has introduced many challenges to the election campaign.

“It is a campaign like no other because of the circumstances we’re all living in and the fact that the Prime Minister is continuing with the UK Government’s efforts to get on top of this virus, to see our country start to re-open again and once we get through the health emergency, because of the success of the UK vaccination programme, looking to restart our economy and protect jobs.”

He added: “That's all the things we are saying up here in Scotland as well. We want a focus on recovery and rebuilding and the Prime Minister and I keep up to date with each other throughout the campaign.

“The fact he won’t physically be visiting, I think most people understand, is because of the very different circumstances we face in this election due to it falling during a pandemic.”

Mr Ross was pressed over the fact UK Labour leader Keir Starmer and Lib Dem leader Ed Davey have both visited Scotland during the campaign.

He said: “With the greatest of respect to Ed Davey, and I know the Liberal Democrats have been having a bit of a go at me in this election so I don’t want to make this personal, but I think Ed Davey who has MPs in just double figures and is not running the country is in a slightly different situation from the Prime Minister, as is Keir Starmer as leader of the opposition.

“The Prime Minister is focusing on the UK’s efforts to tackle Covid-9 and our way out of this pandemic.”