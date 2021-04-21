A total of 10,055 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).
The figures show 24 deaths relating to Covid-19 were registered between April 12 and April 18, down 10 on the previous week.
The number of weekly deaths due to coronavirus are now at their lowest level since early October, NRS said.
Of the deaths in the last week, seven were in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area, five in Lanarkshire and four in Ayrshire and Arran.
The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.
