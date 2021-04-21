The Queen has spoken out for the first time since the death of her husband the Duke of Edinburgh as she celebrates her first birthday in decades without him.

Her Royal Majesty thanked well-wishers across the globe for the tributes paid to her husband which have “deeply touched” the royal family.

In a message released on her 95th birthday, the Queen said she and her family were in a “period of great sadness” but were comforted by words of praise for Philip who died peacefully at Windsor aged 99.

The Queen said: “I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate.

Today is The Queen's 95th birthday. HM was born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in London, the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York. This year The Queen remains at Windsor Castle during a period of Royal Mourning following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh.

“While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.

“My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days.

“We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”

Boris Johnson said he is “proud” to serve as the Queen’s Prime Minister as the monarch marks her 95th birthday privately.

Members of the monarchy have been supporting the Queen throughout the mourning period for Philip, and some of her family are expected to be with her at Windsor Castle.

Her birthday on Wednesday falls within the two-week period of royal mourning, which is being observed until Friday, so no photograph to mark the milestone is expected to be released.

Mr Johnson wrote on Twitter: “I would like to send my warm wishes to Her Majesty The Queen on her 95th birthday.

“I have always had the highest admiration for Her Majesty and her service to this country and the Commonwealth.

“I am proud to serve as her Prime Minister.”