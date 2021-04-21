A NEW Scottish £50 note has gone red - and will feature the Falkirk Wheel and the Kelpies on the reverse.

The new Bank of Scotland polymer £50 note, will enter circulation in July.

A new UV feature depicts a horse pulling a canal barge, representing how horses shaped the geographical layout of the Falkirk area.

The new £50 notes feature the poem Steam Barge, by William Muir. It was written after he saw the newly-invented steam boat passing through Scotland’s Grand Canal.

The new design is part of the bank's ongoing bridges series of notes.

The design marks a change in colour from traditional green to red.

The front of the new note remains the same and portrays the Scottish novelist and poet Sir Walter Scott, alongside the image of The Mound in Edinburgh.

Scottish Canals chief executive Catherine Topley said she was "delighted" that the attractions would feature on the new note.

She said: "This decision by the Bank of Scotland pays homage to Scottish Canals' transformation in central Scotland over the last 20 years.

"The note also complements the appearance of The Falkirk Wheel in the United Kingdom's passports, recognising its significance to the nation's infrastructure."

Philip Grant, chairman of the Scottish executive committee of the Bank of Scotland, said: “Bank of Scotland has issued bank notes showcasing our country’s rich history for more than 320 years. Our new £50 note, with its images of the majestic Kelpies, the Falkirk Wheel and a poem by William Muir, celebrates the greatness of Scottish culture and engineering achievement. I am very proud to be a signatory on the note, in my role as Treasurer of Bank of Scotland.”