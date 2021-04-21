UNDER-18s in Scotland will no longer be able to play the National Lottery online or buy a ticket after the government raises the legal minimum age of play from tomorrow.

The new rule, coming into effect on Thursday, April 22, means teenagers aged 16 and 17 will no longer be able to play the EuroMillions or buy scratchcards.

READ MORE: 'Seven million smackeroos' – The lottery winner. A short story by James Miller

Gambling is currently illegal for under-18s, but National Lottery games could previously be played by anybody over the age of 16.

Jane Park, from Edinburgh, became the youngest British person to ever win the EuroMillions - and received £1million at just 17 years old in 2013.

The move to prevent teenagers under the age of 18 playing the lottery comes amid fears as many as 55,000 kids are addicted to gambling, according to reports.

A Lottery spokesman said: "From 22 April 2021, players must be 18 or over to play National Lottery games online, in store and on the app.

"This is in line with the government’s decision to raise the legal minimum age to play The National Lottery, which we fully support.

"Encouraging healthy play is at the heart of everything we do. Remember, you can set limits for the amount you deposit and spend each week, moderate your Instant Win Games play limit or even take a break from playing."

Lottery tickets are a commonly gifted to teens as they turn 16, but from tomorrow thousands of accounts will be closed as the rule change comes into force.

However, if 16 or 17-year-olds buy tickets before tomorrow, they will still be eligible to claim their prize - even if they win after April 22.

Players will then have 180 days to claim the prize after the draw and will have access to their online account until November 30, 2021.

You can find out more about the rule change on the National Lottery's website.