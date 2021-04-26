As Scotland opens up, here we outline five beer gardens to enjoy.

Royal Dick Bar at Summerhall, Edinburgh

The capital’s hipster arts venue re-opens its sun-trap courtyard bar from Monday with extended hours for the first week (noon to 10pm daily). Advance booking is required and the bar is offering tables for two and picnic benches for up to six people from three households in two hour slots.

Call 0131 560 1580 or visit summerhall.co.uk

The Record Factory, Byres Road, Glasgow

Tables are booking up fast at this West End favourite, a bar and music venue at the bottom end of Byres Road, and at the time of writing the only slots available were in early July. On the other hand, the weather’s likely to be better by then.

Call 141 334 8888 or visit recordfactory.co.uk

The Oystercatcher, Otter Ferry, Tighnabruaich

One of Scotland’s most picturesque beer gardens, this one sits on the south-east bank of Loch Fyne. The bar, which is well stocked with whiskies and small-batch gins, is re-opening on April 29 for tables of up to six people outside. Drinks will be served until 9.30pm, though your designated driver may enjoy a flat white from local roaster Argyll Coffee. Booking is advised.

Call 01700 821 229 or visit theoystercatcher.co.uk

The Ship Inn, Elie

The beautiful East Neuk village of Elie is home to equally beautiful shoreside pub The Ship Inn, where you can watch the locals play boules or cricket on the beach (if you’re there on June 20, they’re taking on The Lord’s Taveners). The beer garden re-opens on Monday from 9.30am to 10pm, with food on offer as well until 8pm. Booking is required currently but the pub will be taking walk-ins if tables are available.

Call 01333 330246 or visit shipinn.scot

Glasgow Beer Works

What could be finer than a pint or two in view of John Byrne’s celebrated mural of the Big Yin? The Glasgow Beer Works pop-up beer garden opens for business in a large space off Osborne Street on Monday selling GBW brews as well as many others. You can book online via the website and the hours are Thursday to Sunday, noon to 10pm. Booking is recommended, though walk-ins will be accommodated, and time slots are two hours. Dogs are welcome.

Call 0141 774 9930 or visit glasgowbeerworks.com