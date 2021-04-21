THE SNP's Westminster leader has written to the Prime Minister urging him to publish all personal correspondence he has had about coronavirus contracts by the end of the day.

Ian Blackford raised the issue with Mr Johnson this afternoon, asking him to be transparent about any other messages he had received or sent from firms about coronavirus contracts.

It comes after the BBC published details of text messages the Prime Minister exchanged with Sir James Dyson about “fixing” tax arrangements for his staff who were coming to the UK, form the firms base in Singapore, to work on a £20m ventilator programme at the start of the pandemic.

This came to light following weeks of criticism about lobbying and cronyism, after it emerged David Cameron had lobbied the Chancellor on behalf of finance firm Greensill Capital, and arranged a private drink with health secretary Matt Hancock and the firm’s owner Lex Greensill. The firm has subsequently collapsed.

The MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber wrote to the Prime Minister following his promises at Prime Minister’s Questions to publish correspondence ‘immediately’.

He said: “The 'texts for contracts' scandal at the centre of your government is growing more and more serious with every day and with every allegation.

“This morning’s revelations regarding your own personal texting exchange with Conservative party donor, James Dyson, have added to genuine and growing public concern about privileged access and process in the operation of covid contracts.

“As Prime Minister, you are now at the very heart of this scandal.”

He said that there needed to be a “comprehensive, independent public inquiry” into the issues, and added: “Alongside that full and thorough inquiry though, the public also deserve answers and transparency right now.

"This afternoon you gave a welcome and specific commitment to 'immediately' publish all your personal correspondence relating to Covid contracts…

“This commitment is now in the record of the House of Commons. The public have the right to expect that you will stand by this commitment — if there is nothing to conceal then I presume you will follow through on this promise.

“I therefore look forward to and expect the full publication of all your personal exchanges on covid contracts by the end of today.”

The Prime Minister previously said he would offer no apology for the messages with Sir James, while Downing Street insists he followed ministerial rules and reported the correspondence to civil servants.

Alistair Carmichael, the Liberal Democrat MP for Orkney and Shetland, also called on the Prime Minister to provide an explanation.

He told The Herald that the public deserved answers about the "two tier system".

He said: "It is increasingly obvious that in this government, money talks.

"Big corporates have a direct line to the top of government. James Dyson was a fellow Brexiteer and obviously sees this as pay back time. That is bad enough. That the Prime Minister apparently shares that view is alarming.”

"There are millions of people across the country who did not have Boris Johnson's mobile number to dial when they found themselves left out of Covid support. They deserve a proper explanation of this two-tier system."

Sir James said that his company did not profit in any way from the development of ventilators, and they were not needed.

He said it was "absurd to suggest that the urgent correspondence was anything other than seeking compliance with rules" and that his company did not receive "any benefit from the project".