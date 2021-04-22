With stretching sands and grassy embankments looking out to Arran and Ailsa Craig, Irvine Beach offers a relatively peaceful spot to enjoy the Scottish summer.

Found at the mouth of the River Irvine, the beach is a slightly quieter alternative to the country’s busier coastal spots and has proved a popular seaside escape for many.

However, it will take on a slightly different feel this summer when a new sound installation is put in place.

Signal-on-Sea, a large scale environmental music installation by Dutch artists Jeroen Strijbos and Rob Van Rijswijk, will take place at the beach in July as part Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters.

The installation will see 24 long-throw speakers installed at a stretch of the beach, with female operatic voices and an “enchanting soundscape” played out across the beauty spot.

Organisers say the aim of the event is to make “every visitor feel part of the wonder of nature”.

Cathie Boyd, artistic director of Cryptic, the Glasgow based arts company behind the event, said: “Cryptic is thrilled to present this UK premiere of Dutch Duo, Strijbos & Van Rijswijk’s, stunning Signal-on-Sea at Irvine beach in summer 2021.

“This will be a welcome opportunity for the public to experience one of Scotland’s most beautiful beaches as never before.

“From early afternoon through to sunset, dog walkers, joggers, families and picnicers can take a moment to bask in an epic soundscape of beautiful operatic voices through 24 speakers.

“We thank EventScotland and North Ayrshire Council for their continued support of what is set to be one of Scotland’s cultural highlights this summer. Once experienced, never forgotten.”

Stijbos and Van Rijswijk said they are looking forward to visiting Scotland ahead of the launch.

“After two years of planning, we are excited and very pleased to be able to bring Signal to Scotland,” they said in a statement.

“It is an amazing opportunity for people to immerse themselves in the remarkable Irvine beach landscape in an unforgettable way. For many, it will be a familiar place, but through music, we hope they will see it in a different light.

“This installation inspires many different interpretations, but we particularly welcome people to reflect on their relationship with the natural environment, and also the consequences and questions that are arising given the impact of the current climate crisis, especially along our coast lines.

“We can’t wait to return to bonnie Scotland and work on what is set to be a very poignant moment as part of the Year of Coasts and Waters 20/21.”

The duo have installed other Signal works at various locations across Europe.

The Irvine Beach event is the UK premiere of Signal-on-Sea and is billed as a “unique and moving opportunity to rediscover and explore this remarkable landscape with music and texts evoking imagery that enhance and transform the environment”.

Paul Bush OBE, director of events at VisitScotland, claimed it will provide a unique experience for beach-goers.

“We are pleased to be supporting Cryptic’s Signal-on-Sea as part of Year of Coasts and Waters 20/21,” he said.

“Scotland offers the perfect stage to enjoy events in dramatic surroundings and Cryptic’s innovative sound installation on Irvine Beach will provide a unique experience for audiences.”

The sunset at Irvine Beach

The installation will be accompanied by a light sculpture exhibition at the town’s Harbour Arts Centre.

Visual artist Heather Lander will present Nearer Future, with music by Robert Bentall, which looks at where technology has taken us and where we might go next.

Signal-on-Sea is a free event, which will run from Friday, July 16, to Sunday July 25, between 12 noon and 10.30pm each day.

No booking is required but organisers say they will adhere to Government Covid-19 guidance throughout.

Bookings are required for the Nearer Future event. To book visit www.cryptic.org.uk/nearer-future.