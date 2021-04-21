DEATHS from Covid have fallen to levels last seen in October, with hospitalisations for the disease among the elderly also continuing to shrink.

The latest mortality figures from the National Records of Scotland come as the country prepares for the most substantial changes to lockdown since December, with shops, gyms, beauty salons and hospitality allowed to reopen from Monday and restrictions on travel to and from England and Wales due to end.

In the week ending April 18, there were 24 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.

That compares to 392 in the first week of January and 25 in the first week of October last year - the last time deaths were so low.

Half (54 per cent) were in individuals aged 75 or older, and the majority - 15 deaths - occurred in hospital.

There were six Covid deaths in care homes, down from 116 in the first week of the year, and seven deaths in people aged under 65.

The NRS counts deaths differently from the official daily data because it includes suspected as well as confirmed Covid cases.

On this measure, the total death toll from Covid since the pandemic began in Scotland has now reached 10,055.

Deaths from all causes during 2021 total 19,811 - 1,237 more than usual - but this has been driven by the 3,353 Covid deaths.

Mortality from other causes, such as cancer and heart disease, has declined.

Scotland is averaging around 217 new Covid cases per day now, compared to more than 2,300 per day at the peak in January (Source: Public Health Scotland)

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “This week shows another welcome reduction in the number of weekly deaths, but with over 10,000 people in Scotland dying with this virus, these figures represent heartbreak and loss for families across the country.”

Meanwhile, figures from Public Health Scotland show that hospital admissions for Covid are falling most sharply in the over 75s.

In the week to April 14, 13 patients aged 75 or older were admitted to hospital with Covid - down from 33 in the final week of March.

Under 65s accounted for 74% of the Covid admissions - 67 out of a total of 91 - in the week ending April 14, including 39 patients aged 44 or younger.

Hospital admissions among the elderly age groups are shrinking, with most patients needing hospital care for Covid now under 65

It comes as research from Liverpool University underlined the effectiveness of the vaccines in preventing people from becoming sick.

Researchers analysing the 74,405 patients admitted to hospital with Covid between September and March found that just 32 of them had had a first vaccine dose at least three weeks before.

Study lead Professor Calum Semple said he was "absolutely delighted" with the results, particularly as they related to protection after a single dose.

He said: "This is really important. What this shows is that in a real-world situation the vaccines are highly effective.

"Not only do they work, but they work extraordinarily well."

Calum Semple, a professor of outbreak medicine and member of UK Sage (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies)

To date, just over 60 per cent of adults in Scotland have had one vaccine dose, with close to one in five people (19%) having had their second jag.

Although healthy under-50s are now being invited for inoculations, supplies are being prioritised to second doses for the older and at-risk groups.

In the most recent 24 hour period in Scotland, 2,523 first doses were administered compared to 50,388 second doses.

Source: Public Health Scotland

Covid infections are decreasing, with 1,784 cases in the past seven days - down 18% from 2,176 in the week to April 14 - and the test positivity rate, at 1.4%, is the lowest since mid-September.

There is no sign that recent reports of rare blood clots linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine is increasing vaccine hesitancy.

Regulators say under-30s should be offered an alternative.

A survey by Stirling University researchers compared attitudes in mid-March and April 9 - after the updated guidance - and found both times that 86% of overall respondents intended to get immunised, with only a small dip of 2% among 30-39-year-olds.

Dr David Comerford, of Stirling's Behavioural Science Centre, said: "I was surprised - I thought we would see a change in response following the UK regulator's new guidance."