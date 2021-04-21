WETHERSPOONS are to open 60 of its pubs across Scotland next week as lockdown eases.
A further 44 pubs are to be open for business from April 26, adding to the 394 which opened last week.
Wetherspoon chief executive John Hutson said: "We are looking forward to opening the extra pubs in England as well as those in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
"We look forward to welcoming our customers and staff back to our pubs."
It comes after Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that all retail premises as well as pubs, restaurants and cafes will be able to open for the first time in months on April 26.
From April 26 all Wetherspoon pubs, including those that opened on April 12, will be extending their opening times for an extra hour each day.
Under the new rules, hospitality venues like cafes, pubs and restaurants can open until 8pm indoors for food but without alcohol. Alcohol can be served outdoors under local licensing restrictions.
Wetherspoon’s regional manager for Scotland, Helen Dumbreck, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming both customers and staff back to our pubs.
“Our pubs play an important part in the social life of their respective towns and cities and it is great news that they will be able to reopen soon.
“Each of our pubs will observe all the necessary safety rules around Covid-19.”.
The pubs that are set to open are:
Archibald Simpson, Aberdeen
Muckle Cross, Elgin
King's Highway, Inverness
Justice Mill, Aberdeen (Lloyds)
Alexander Bain, Wick (Lloyds)
Cross Keys, Peterhead
Gordon Highlander, Inverurie
Saltoun Inn, Fraserburgh
Standing Order, Edinburgh
Foot of the Walk, Leith
Hunters Hall, Galashiels
Playfair, Edinburgh (Lloyds)
David MacBeth Moir, Mussleburgh
Alexander Graham Bell, Edinburgh
Newyearfield, Livingston
Bourtree, Hawick
White Lady, Corstorphine
Cross Keys, Peebles
Booking Office, Edinburgh Waverley Station
Caley Picture House, Edinburgh
Counting House, Glasgow
Sir John Stirling Maxwell, Glasgow
Last Post, Paisley
Crystal Palace, Glasgow
Wishaw Malt, Wishaw
Robert The Bruce, Dumfries
Esquire House, Anniesland
Hengler's Circus, Glasgow
Sir John Moore, Glasgow
Brandon Works, Motherwell
Society Room, Glasgow (Lloyds)
Kirky Puffer, Kirkintilloch
Vulcan, Coatbridge
Lord of the Isles, Glasgow (Lloyds)
John Fairweather, Cambuslang
An Ruadh Ghlean, Rutherglen
Carrick Stone, Cumbernauld
Hay Stook, East Kilbride
Counting House, Dundee
Golden Acorn, Glenrothes
Corn Exchange, Arbroath
Robert Nairn, Kirkcaldy
Carron Works, Falkirk
Capital Asset, Perth
Crossed Peels, Stirling
Guildhall and Linen Exchange, Dunfermline
Bobbing John, Alloa
Fair O-Blair, Blairgowrie
Jollys Hotel, Broughty Ferry
James Watt, Greenock
Wheatsheaf Inn, Kilmarnock (Lloyds)
West Kirk, Ayr
Salt Cot, Saltcoates
Corryvreckan, Oban
Priest Pioneer, Prestwick
Great Glen, Fort William
Henry Bell, Helensburgh
Auld Brig, Irvine
Paddle Steamer, Largs
Captain James Lang, Dumbarton
