WETHERSPOONS are to open 60 of its pubs across Scotland next week as lockdown eases.

A further 44 pubs are to be open for business from April 26, adding to the 394 which opened last week.

Wetherspoon chief executive John Hutson said: "We are looking forward to opening the extra pubs in England as well as those in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

"We look forward to welcoming our customers and staff back to our pubs."

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that all retail premises as well as pubs, restaurants and cafes will be able to open for the first time in months on April 26.

From April 26 all Wetherspoon pubs, including those that opened on April 12, will be extending their opening times for an extra hour each day.

Under the new rules, hospitality venues like cafes, pubs and restaurants can open until 8pm indoors for food but without alcohol. Alcohol can be served outdoors under local licensing restrictions.

Wetherspoon’s regional manager for Scotland, Helen Dumbreck, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming both customers and staff back to our pubs.

“Our pubs play an important part in the social life of their respective towns and cities and it is great news that they will be able to reopen soon.

“Each of our pubs will observe all the necessary safety rules around Covid-19.”.

The pubs that are set to open are:



Archibald Simpson, Aberdeen

Muckle Cross, Elgin

King's Highway, Inverness

Justice Mill, Aberdeen (Lloyds)

Alexander Bain, Wick (Lloyds)

Cross Keys, Peterhead

Gordon Highlander, Inverurie

Saltoun Inn, Fraserburgh

Standing Order, Edinburgh

Foot of the Walk, Leith

Hunters Hall, Galashiels

Playfair, Edinburgh (Lloyds)

David MacBeth Moir, Mussleburgh

Alexander Graham Bell, Edinburgh

Newyearfield, Livingston

Bourtree, Hawick

White Lady, Corstorphine

Cross Keys, Peebles

Booking Office, Edinburgh Waverley Station

Caley Picture House, Edinburgh

Counting House, Glasgow

Sir John Stirling Maxwell, Glasgow

Last Post, Paisley

Crystal Palace, Glasgow

Wishaw Malt, Wishaw

Robert The Bruce, Dumfries

Esquire House, Anniesland

Hengler's Circus, Glasgow

Sir John Moore, Glasgow

Brandon Works, Motherwell

Society Room, Glasgow (Lloyds)

Kirky Puffer, Kirkintilloch

Vulcan, Coatbridge

Lord of the Isles, Glasgow (Lloyds)

John Fairweather, Cambuslang

An Ruadh Ghlean, Rutherglen

Carrick Stone, Cumbernauld

Hay Stook, East Kilbride

Counting House, Dundee

Golden Acorn, Glenrothes

Corn Exchange, Arbroath

Robert Nairn, Kirkcaldy

Carron Works, Falkirk

Capital Asset, Perth

Crossed Peels, Stirling

Guildhall and Linen Exchange, Dunfermline

Bobbing John, Alloa

Fair O-Blair, Blairgowrie

Jollys Hotel, Broughty Ferry

James Watt, Greenock

Wheatsheaf Inn, Kilmarnock (Lloyds)

West Kirk, Ayr

Salt Cot, Saltcoates

Corryvreckan, Oban

Priest Pioneer, Prestwick

Great Glen, Fort William

Henry Bell, Helensburgh

Auld Brig, Irvine

Paddle Steamer, Largs

Captain James Lang, Dumbarton